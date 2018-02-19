MU Podcast
19.07
19.07 – MU Podcast

Mike Clelland’s follow up to ‘The Messengers’ is our feature this week as we delve back into the strange synchronistic connections between owls, UFOs, and a deeper reality.

The high strangeness continues in our Plus+ extension with the work of Keel and Fort,  the flying porcelain phenomenon, and laser beam toting MIBs.

Plus+ Extension

