19.07 – MU Podcast

Mike Clelland’s follow up to ‘The Messengers’ is our feature this week as we delve back into the strange synchronistic connections between owls, UFOs, and a deeper reality.
The high strangeness continues in our Plus+ extension with the work of Keel and Fort, the flying porcelain phenomenon, and laser beam toting MIBs.
Sponsors
- Squarespace – Make 2018 the year you turn your ideas into reality. Create a professional website with Squarespace. Use the offer code MU to get 10% off!
- BOMBAS – Bombas socks will change the way you think about socks forever. They are the most comfortable socks in the history of feet. Buy your new socks at BOMBAS.COM/UNIVERSE TODAY, and get twenty percent off your first purchase!
Links
- Mike Clelland’s Official Website
- The Messengers: Owls, Synchronicity and the UFO Abductee
- Stories from the Messengers: Owls, UFOs and a Deeper Reality
- Cindy – Drone Videos