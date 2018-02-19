19.07 – MU Podcast

Join Plus+ and get exclusive shows and extensions! Subscribe Today!

Mike Clelland’s follow up to ‘The Messengers’ is our feature this week as we delve back into the strange synchronistic connections between owls, UFOs, and a deeper reality.

The high strangeness continues in our Plus+ extension with the work of Keel and Fort, the flying porcelain phenomenon, and laser beam toting MIBs.

Sponsors

Squarespace – Make 2018 the year you turn your ideas into reality. Create a professional website with Squarespace. Use the offer code MU to get 10% off!

BOMBAS – Bombas socks will change the way you think about socks forever. They are the most comfortable socks in the history of feet. Buy your new socks at BOMBAS.COM/UNIVERSE TODAY, and get twenty percent off your first purchase!

Links

Plus+ Extension

The extension of the show is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ members. To join, click HERE.