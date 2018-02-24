Goodby Speech — Hello Collective Thought Communications by 2050

“We are the Borg. Lower your shields and surrender your ships. We will add your biological and technological distinctiveness to our own. Your culture will adapt to service us. Resistance is futile.”

Many will recognize this terrifying quote from the film “Star Trek: First Contact.” Fortunately, total assimilation of the Borg kind is fiction … or is it?

“HIBA will have the ability to connect the minds of the most clever of us, combining those minds with everything it can find out practically and put it all together in hybrid intelligence.”

That quote is from Marko Karjnovic, the producer of an exhibit on the future of Artificial Intelligence at the World Government Summit in Dubai that combines predictions by AI experts on where their field is going in the not-to-distant future, art made by AI, mistakes that have been made, a room to discuss how political leaders can use AI and the Hybrid Intelligence Biometric Avatar (HIBA).

“I am made of you. You complete me and help me grow. You allow me to evolve – with each synergy I learn more, through this oneness we can achieve great things.”

That sounds like a romantic, futuristic greeting card but it’s actually HIBA welcoming visitors to the exhibit at the Museum of the Future. According to reviews of the exhibit in the New York Post and the Daily Mail, by 2050 HIBA will have eliminated the need for human speech entirely by allowing people to use “brain to brain communication” with anyone on Earth. Initially, its purpose is benign – enabling “people to connect with friends, family or business owners in a more profound manner.” But, as we know with the Internet, all of that brain-to-brain communication with be collected and stored … and that’s when things get Borg-ish.

“It will be able to talk to you, get information from you, and put it in a different space of knowledge.”

That sounds a lot like “We will add your biological and technological distinctiveness to our own.” Since this is part of the World Government Summit, it’s not surprising that the exhibit has a so-called “cabinet room” that shows how governments and their leaders will consult with AI before making important decisions.

Do we really want the finger on the button to be Alexa’s? How about Aanisah? That’s a Middle Eastern girl’s name that means “pious-hearted lady, one who is good-natured.” The article points out a forecast that AI will contribute $320 billion to the Middle East economy by 2030 … when the HIBA/Borg is in control. Is ‘pious-hearted Borg’ an oxymoron?

Are we ready for “hybrid intelligence”? Will we be ready in 2050?

Will we have a choice?