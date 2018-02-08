Insane Accounts of Strange Travels Through Time and Space

The realm of science fiction frequently features the themes of teleportation, time travel, and interplanetary excursions. These are staples of the genre, and for most they would seem to be things that exist only in the imagination, with any real ability to do these things far off in the future, if they are even possible at all. Yet there have been accounts from witnesses who say that not only are these concepts possible, but that they already exist and have already happened. Many of these cases are completely bizarre, surreal, absurd even, but nevertheless are presented as things that have really happened, fully taken seriously by those who claim to have experienced them. So here we delve into the incredibly weird world of some of the stranger reports of alleged travel through time, space, and even both. Fasten your seat belt, because its a pretty wild ride.

One of the most flat-out insane accounts of travel through space and time allegedly comes to us via several independent whistleblowers from the U.S. national security, who weave bizarre tales of the military, time travel, and bases on Mars. One of these supposed witnesses is a former soldier named Michael Relfe, who claims that in 1976 he was approached to take part in a top secret program involving a U.S. colony on Mars, which had already been successfully established and was up and running. Relfe reported that he was involved with an experiment that used a device to teleport him to the base, which was established for “occupation or defense of the solar system,” and where he then proceeded to spend the next 20 years. In 1996, he claims that the military regressed his age and utilized “Tesla-based time travel” to send him back to Earth in 1976, where it would have appeared he had never been gone at all. He then went on to serve in the military as usual for the next 6 years.

He would later tell of his supposed experiences with the program to his wife, who would spin the whole yarn into a two-volume series of books called The Mars Records. In the book Relfe explains and describes base in great detail, elaborating on everything from its layout and technology to its power structure. According to him, the base was reached through “jump gates,” which seem to be some sort of teleportation portals that permitted instantaneous travel between Earth and Mars. He would explain that most visitors would stay a short time and then jump back, but there was also the permanent staff, who worked in 20-year tours of duty, after which they would be age-regressed and sent back in time to the point at which they had left to live out normal lives, as had happened to him, although many of them would have their memories wiped beforehand. Two other whistleblowers, former U.S. Army Command Sgt. Major Robert Dean and former U.S. Department of Defense scientist Arthur Neumann, allegedly later confirmed that the U.S. government indeed did have several such functioning bases on Mars.

Another purported whistleblower on such a program was a man named Andrew D. Basiago, who claimed that he had been involved in a top-secret teleportation program run by DARPA, called “Project Pegasus,” which ran from 1968 to 1972 and sought to utilize “Tesla-based quantum teleportation and time travel in the time-space hologram.” According to Basiago, one of the main goals of the program was to identify important figures of the future and inform them of their destiny in the present. Some of the persons of interest they allegedly met with in the 70s were then future U.S. Presidents George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama. No word from any one of these on whether this is true or not.

Project Pegasus also purportedly had the aim of surveilling future events, and of using time travel for military and intelligence gathering purposes. For instance, sensitive secrets could be hidden in the future and intelligence on future events could be relayed back to the past. Basiago claims that one such piece of information brought from the future was that of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York City, which he says was retrieved from the future back in the 1970s, decades before the disaster would occur. If this is true, then it doesn’t seem to have helped them to stop it from happening. Unless of course they didn’t want to stop it, but that is a whole other conspiracy theory and beyond the scope of this article. The technology could also supposedly be used to predict natural disasters and allow for advance preparations and preventative measures.

Another purported goal of the program was to form a unit of time-traveling explorers called “Chrononauts.” Basiago said that many of these chrononauts were recruited as schoolchildren, and that he himself came into the program at that age. During this time, he claims that he was trained in time travel and introduced to a device called the “Chronovisor,” which looked sort of like a TV set and allowed a viewer to witness events in the past and future. He also says that he was frequently teleported to other bases around the country via “jump rooms,” and that it was with one of these jump rooms where he would supposedly make his first of two trips to a secret Mars base in 1981, at the age of 19.

Basiago has stated that his reason for becoming a whistleblower to expose the program was because he felt this was beneficial technology that could help humankind and that it should not be kept under wraps. He has also warned that there are many potential catastrophically negative effects that could be used by nefarious forces and should be made known so that they can be more widely debated and discussed. He has said of bringing this out of the shadows thus:

I take my responsibilities as a planetary whistleblower very seriously. This is a truth campaign for positive human development on this planet. The people of this planet have a right to a true telling of the natural history of the solar system that we inhabit. This includes the truth that Mars is an inhabited planet and also that the United States’ secret space program has already sent individuals from this planet to the Red Planet. If we are to achieve a sustainable human future on this planet, we must demand that the US government reveal the teleportation that has been used to reach Mars so that it can now be used to revolutionize human transport on Earth. The people of this planet have a right to inhabit a future global society in which all human beings enjoy the life-advantaging benefits of all of the technologies that all of human ingenuity has ever produced. In both of these cases, whether a treaty protecting Mars or a global network of teleports results, the truth shall set us free.

Regardless of his seemingly good intentions to come forward with this information, considering the pure outlandishness of the story Basiago has mostly come across as a raving loon to all but the most devoted of the conspiracy-minded. Is there any truth to this tale seemingly ripped straight from a bad sci-fi novel? Who knows?

At least with the case of these jump rooms and time-travel machines there seems to be an actual device involved. In other cases, it seems like this sort of thing has happened for no discernible reason at all, and there is at least one case of a person who claimed to have jumped through space in time during a coma of all things. A fairly widely-covered one is that of a Swiss-Austrian teacher named Paul Amadeus Dienach, who in 1921 fell into a coma after contracting lethargic encephalitis. When he awoke one year later at a hospital in Geneva, he did so with a fantastic and deeply bizarre story to tell. According to Dienach, during his time in a coma he was somehow transported forward through time into the year 3906, where he temporarily took over the body of another man named Andrew Northman. When he awoke back in his own body he promptly jotted down in his diary all that he had learned there, which gives some very strange predictions for the fate of humankind.

He would say that between the years of 2000-2300 A.D. mankind would struggle with ecological destruction of the environment, economic inequalities, and volatile racial tensions. According to his diary we apparently successfully colonize Mars in 2204, only to have this colony wiped out in some unspecified cataclysm in 2265 that puts us off of ever going back to the red planet again. 2309 sees the entire planet of Earth locked in a devastating global war mainly between the sensitively designated “yellow and black races,” which nearly annihilates the human race. As a result of this catastrophic war, in 2396 a “Global Parliament on Earth of the Global Union of Nations” is formed, which consists of scientists, technologist, and humanitarian figures. Money as we know it ceases to exist, many ecological and humanitarian problems are solved, and the world enters a state of harmony, however, people of this time frame are described as spiritually weak and sluggish.

Moving on into 3382, humans suddenly begin to develop a new power he calls “hyper-vision” or “hyper-intuition,” which allows people to think remarkably clearly and unlocks vast reservoirs or creativity within us and which is described as some sort of mutation. This leads to a new “Golden Age” in which there is perfect peace, no more private possessions, and in which everything is free to all. This period lasts from 3400-4000 A.D. and the government consists of a group of philosophers, artists, and scientists called the “Universal Creators.” In this new age there is apparently no inequality, and there is a focus on emotional, mental and spiritual development and growth. It seems like a perfect world in a sense, with a global population now hovering at around a billion and with crime virtually nonexistent.

This is the age in which Dienach said he found himself and the one he left when he was whisked away back into his own body in that hospital bed. While the story must surely sound like a delusional rant, Dienach never meant it to be known to the world. Indeed, he would later claim that he had been specifically told not to divulge what he had learned there in the future, and so he had fully planned to keep his diary to himself. Things changed when he moved to Greece and took up a job teaching German and French there. It was here that he met a student named George Papahatzis, who became his favorite pupil.

When Dienach’s health began to deteriorate he moved to Italy, leaving his diary behind with Papahatzis when he did, and tasking his student with translating it from German to Greek. Dienach would later die of tuberculosis, but Papahatzis would keep his promise and finish plugging away on translating the diary, which he at first took to be some sort of fantasy novel but soon realized was a diary that Dienach had written in all seriously and truly believed had happened. Because of the astounding story held within its pages, it would eventually be published in the 1940s as the book Chronicles of the Future for all to read and make up their own minds. Was Dienach crazy? Did he really see these things he spoke of or was it all a delusion or hallucination caused by his illness and coma, a sort of dream? We will probably never know.

Also bizarre is the story of a man named Al Bielek, who jumped through time by simply jumping off of a ship. Bielek claims that he was involved with the infamous Philadelphia Experiment, which was a purported military operation held at the Philadelphia Naval Shipyard in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in October of 1943, and which sought to render the Navy vessel USS Eldridge (DE-173) invisible through an advanced cloaking device called a “a Zero Time Reference Generator,” supposedly designed by the inventor Nikola Tesla. Bielek says that he was aboard that ship during the experiment, along with his brother Duncan Cameron, and that they had jumped off the side during the warp. Instead of hitting the water, Bielek claims that they were instead transported through time to the year 2137. Are you with me so far?

When they came back from the future, where they apparently spent 6 weeks in a technologically advanced hospital being treated for radiation poisoning, they had quite the tale to tell. They claimed that they had learned that there had been catastrophic climate change around the world, to the point that the entire map of the planet had dramatically changed. For instance, the Great Lakes had all melded together to become one massive inland sea, Florida had been mostly inundated with water, and Atlanta, Georgia, was only three miles from the coast. On top of this, the Earth’s magnetic poles were in the process of shifting, which would have devastating consequences and had been slowed through the use of technology in the form of “an artificial pole structure.” Besides all of this environmental strife there was also apparently a global war raging on, which had destroyed many major cities and sent the world’s governments into chaos. Perhaps all of this was the reason that the global population was claimed to be only 300 million people in that year.

Although Duncan would stay in the hospital, Bielek himself claims that he inexplicably time-jumped yet again, this time even further into the future to the year 2749, where he found a world controlled by an all-powerful artificial intelligence, and where most cities were suspended upon great floating platforms. The AI overlord was reportedly a massive crystalline structure that could communicate telepathically, and which provided the remaining human population with all of their basic needs. Bielek claimed that he had spent a full 2 years in this strange world, after which he travelled back in time, picked up his brother in 2137, and the two of them headed back to 1943. They would claim that the memories of this event had been repressed for decades afterwards, only coming back to them in the 1980s, upon which they came forward with their story.

If this doesn’t sound completely far-out enough already, Bielek claims that in the 1970s and 80s he and his brother were stationed at the Montauk Air Force Station, on Montauk, Long Island, where he claims that the military had been carrying out a secret project involving psychological warfare, psychic powers, and time travel, even saying that there was a fully operational time tunnel under the base. He also says that he teleported to and from work through some device. During his time at Montauk, Bielek says that he was involved in mind control programs and that he also participated in time travel experiments.

To make it all even more bizarre, here we come back to those Mars bases again, with both he and his brother claiming to have teleported to Mars a few times over the years. In other experiments he even claims to have travelled back to the year 100,000 BC and the year 6037 A.D. through the base’s time tunnel. To put the cherry of the top of the whole bizarre pile, Duncan, who was apparently a very powerful psychic involved with various mind experiments such as remote viewing and mind reading, managed to somehow conjure up some sort of inter-dimensional creature that ran amok and caused the Montauk project to be shut down in August of 1983. I swear I am not making this up. Everyone involved with the program then supposedly had their memories wiped, and it was only by chance that Bielek had managed to later regain his. This may all seem absurd, but Bielek has always remained adamant that it is all true, and has not been shy about speaking about it at conferences or on radio programs.

Considering the complete bizarreness of these sensational accounts and the lack of any real evidence at all other than the testimony of those who experienced them, it is hard to really know what to make of these strange tales. We are left to wonder if any of this ever happened in any capacity, the stories themselves confirmed to the domain of speculation and imagination. Are any of these people telling the truth, or is this fantasy, hoaxes, and fiction? Does time travel and teleportation really exist in some form, and if so how does it work and who controls it? Unfortunately these tales offer us few real answers, but they certainly make for some entertaining reading.