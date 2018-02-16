Mysterious Ice Meteor Narrowly Misses London Man on Camera

Unexplained large chunks of ice keep falling from the skies around the world, narrowly missing people and property alike. Recent examples include Scotland, Canada, Florida, and California, but now a strange case of an anomalous ice fall in London which fell close to passersby has some wondering if some new type of atmospheric phenomenon is occurring all over the globe, potentially putting us in danger. Of course, the official explanation says these balls of ice likely fall from planes overhead and aviation officials will be looking into it. Are these merely related to air travel, and if so, why the recent uptick in occurrences?

The video shows Serhiy Mysehkov, a London street cleaner as he was working near the Kew Gardens in the London borough of Richmond upon Thames. Speaking to the Richmond & Twickenham Times Mysehkov, recounted how he was minding his business sweeping the road when a certain icy death missed him by mere feet:

I was sweeping on the other side of the road, then heard a loud boom. A piece of ice, maybe 10 kilograms big, fell from either a plane or from the sky. It all happened very quickly. I wasn’t scared, but it could kill you. I feel lucky.

He should feel lucky. CCTV footage filmed at the scene by a taxi firm shows an oblivious Mysehkov going about his business as a child-sized (as in the size of a child) ball of ice plummets straight down, exploding on the road in a cloud of shards.

A spokesperson for the UK Civil Aviation Authority told The Evening Standard that while these megacryometeors are occasionally caused by leaks from planes or ice forming on fuselages, it’s impossible to determine which might be aviation related and which might represent something more anomalous:

Although ice does very occasionally fall from aircraft, it can also be the result of meteorological phenomena. We receive around 30 reported ice falls every year, although we are not certain how many of these incidents are the result of ice falling from an aircraft.

Of course, reports of anomalous ice balls falling from the skies predate the invention of air travel. Scanning the news for certain keywords and types of stories each week really lets you see the big picture and start drawing connections between stories. Are these icy meteors related to the recent spate of unexplained booms heard in the skies around the world? What’s going on up there? Do we really want to know?