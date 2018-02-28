Obey and Bow Down to Your Alien Reptilian Overlords

There have certainly long been plenty of reports of reptilian humanoids reported across cultures and all over the world, some of which I have covered here at Mysterious Universe before, and such beings have become intertwined with the myths and legends of many cultures throughout our planet. But taking it to the next surreal level is a rather persistent and pervasive conspiracy theory that not only are lizard people real, but that they are taking over the world as we know it. It is an idea so far out in the fringe that it is considered pretty out there even among other conspiracy theorists, yet it has managed to become rather stubborn and pervasive, an idea that has gained momentum and just will not go away, and the notion that we are in thrall to some mysterious race of reptilian overlords seems like it is here to stay for awhile.

The main thrust of such bizarre theories originates with a man named David Icke. Originally a professional soccer player, before moving on in later years to the position of sportscaster, Icke’s calling took a sharp right turn into the bizarre when he had a “spiritual awakening” and became deeply interested in psychic abilities and various unexplained phenomena. He began to take up the reputation of being a psychic, making various predictions and outlandish claims, including one in which he insisted the world would end in 1997 (hint- it didn’t). He really found his true calling, however, when he latched onto the idea that ancient shape-changing reptilian aliens had come to Earth thousands of years ago and were in the process of infiltrating society for the sinister purposes of taking over the world to work towards some sort of New World Order.

The theory first leapt out into the public consciousness with the publication of Icke’s book The Biggest Secret, in which he lays out the whole thing in great detail. According to Icke, his research showed that millennia ago a race of reptilian aliens called the the Anunnaki visited Earth and began to press us and mate with us, spreading out their bloodlines and working their way into society until they controlled all aspects of our life. Icke claimed that these creatures could shape-shift or possess humans, and they were claimed to have designed all of the world’s major religions, as well as government systems and other aspects of civilization as we know it, all while they fed upon us and performed human sacrifices and genetic manipulation on us.

Icke claims that the presence of these beings was well-known amongst ancient peoples, and cites as proof several passages from religious books such as the Bible, where he claims there can be found references to these Reptilians and their efforts to interbreed with and control humans. He also cites the numerous references throughout cultures to the worship of reptile gods and other entities, such as the Mesopotamian reptile serpent god Quetzalcoatl, the reptilian Naga of India, and many others. This is all evidence of out ancestors having had contact with out reptilian overlords in ancient times, according to Icke. He would say of this incredible theory:

I make these connections, not just from intuition, but from a tremendous amount of ancient and modern evidence that shows that this reptilian connection travels right through these thousands of years to the present day. Some of these references to serpents and dragons are obviously symbolic, not the least, the Kundalini energy and other things, but when you look at the evidence, there is a tremendous number of literal references to serpent people – serpent gods.

Over the centuries these Reptilians interbred with us and spread out to the world along with humankind, and managed to insert themselves into important families and organizations, from which they control religion, the government, education, and of course the media. These creatures are apparently attracted to our planet because of the “vibrations” present here, plus the fact that we give them a chance to continue to reproduce. Icke said of this:

The reptilians and other manipulating entities exist only just outside the frequency range of our physical senses. Their own physical form has broken down and they can no longer re-produce. Thus they have sought to infiltrate human form and so use that to exist and control in this dimension. They chose the Earth for this infiltration because it most resembles in vibration the locations from which they originate. These reptilians are addicted to the dense physical “world” and the sensations it offers and they have no desire to advance higher. Their aim in this period is to stop the Earth and incarnate humanity from making the shift from dense physical prison into multi-dimensional paradise. By having power in every single country, the Reptilians have created a global prison that people don’t even realize they’re in. The prison was created by drawing country lines, which leads to endless wars and conflicts. Another way they control humans is by distracting us with media, entertainment, and even politics. They’ve also made the population stupid and lazy by poisoning food, the air, and the water. A crucial aspect of all of this has been to create a network of mystery schools and secret societies to covertly introduce their agenda while, at the same time, creating institutions like religions to mentally and emotionally imprison the masses and set them at war with each other.

One common theme with the whole Reptilian conspiracy is interbreeding with human and genetic experiments upon us. This mixing of their DNA with that of humans and other genetic doctoring has been claimed to have several purposes. One is to allow them to more completely blend in and infiltrate us, and another is that it was meant to limit our mental capacity in order to keep us meek, stupid, and compliant. According to Icke, this reptilian DNA lies dormant within many of us, waiting to be activated at a moment’s notice to serve the whims of our Reptilian overlords. His whole philosophy on this is quite complex, and at times really absolutely bonkers, but he says of it:

These reptilians and their allies have corrupted Earth DNA with their own and this genetic infiltration lies dormant until it is activated by the vibrational fields generated by the Illuminati secret society rituals, and others in the public eye like the carefully designed coronations and official ceremonies of many kinds, including even the UK State Opening of Parliament and certainly those of the various religions. Once activated, the DNA opens the body to possession by these reptilians and other beings, and this is what is happening, for example, to Freemasons in the rituals that most of them deliver parrot fashion while having no idea of their vibrational significance. This is why the Illuminati are so obsessed with knowing a person’s bloodline. They know which have the potential for this activation and possession and which do not. The Mormon Church genealogical data base and now the DNA data banks are designed to identify those with the bloodline. These are the people who are given jobs and roles that serve the Illuminati agenda, while most of them have no idea what is really going on and what they are being used for. Their DNA is then activated and they go through a change of character (a phrase I have heard so many times in relation to such people once they advance in the system) and a very different consciousness takes over their mental and emotional processes. Each new generation of the Illuminati bloodline families is exposed to the appropriate ritual to activate their possession by the reptilian entities and so the cycle goes on. The phrase that comes to mind is “…forgive them for they know not what they do.

This all goes very deep, according to Icke, with the bloodline of the aliens getting rather complex, and with a hierarchy involved with both the Reptoids themselves and the many hybrids they have spawned that are said to walk amongst us. In particular, Icke makes frequent mention of the difference between “full bloods,” meaning they are of or close to the original Reptilian alien stock, and hybrids, which are generally lower on the totem pole. Full bloods are claimed to be in possession of a vast array of powers, such as shape-changing, which is supposedly achieved through vibrations that trick the human mind into seeing what the Reptilian wants you to see, and other abilities such as mind-control. Hybrids, on the other hand, are said to lack these powers, look very much like humans without any obfuscation, and are often not even aware of their alien ancestry. These hybrids are apparently constantly manipulated and influenced by the pureblood ruling class towards their own agendas. Icke even claims that there are two different races of Reptilian; the winged Dracos and the more humanoid Reptoids. It is a lot to take in.

Seeing as these Reptilians are said to be fond of taking over the wealthiest and most powerful of families and secret societies, it is perhaps no surprise that Icke names many of them as being without a doubt crawling with lizard people. The ever present conspiratorial society called the Illuminati is said to be basically Lizard Central, with many families of pureblood Reptilians in its ranks, and the mythology of this all incredibly complex and beyond the scope of what I plan to go into here, but which was written of extensively in Stewart A. Swerdlow’s book Blue Blood, True Blood: Conflict & Creation, which goes into considerable, meticulous detail on as to how the Reptilians are connected to the dealings of the notorious Illuminati.

Of course, these alleged Reptilians can apparently be seen in powerful mainstream families politics, and other public figures and historical figures as well. The French king Charlemagne, the Pope, the Rockefellers, the powerful Rothschild family of Germany, the British Royal family, and many American presidents including George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, the Clintons, the Obamas, and the Bushes, and, yes, Trump, are all named as Reptilians in disguise. Countless entertainers are also accused of being Reptilians, including Bob Hope, Marilyn Monroe, Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Britney Spears, Justin Bieber, and many others. Virtually everyone who is anyone is suspected by Icke of being a Reptilian or hybrid, and it all serves to keep us under control and subservient to our real, Reptilian masters.

The media is also accused by Icke of being highly influenced by the Reptilians, and they supposedly use it as a tool to feed us a constant barrage of images and stories designed to dull our minds, usurp our common sense and rationality, and keep us asleep and “unconscious.” Adding to the list of conspiracies of plots perpetuated by the Reptilians is that they also seek to use medication and drugs such as alcohol to manipulate us, and that they have effectively corrupted our food and water supply with such insidious chemical agents. These are not really new ideas among those who distrust government and politicians in general, by it is all given a rather bizarre spin when it is all blamed on flesh-eating, shape-shifting reptilian aliens from beyond the stars looking to subjugate the human race for their own inscrutable purposes.

This may all sound rather insane, and in many ways it perhaps is, yet Icke and others like him have still managed to draw large numbers of people into these incredible theories and accusations. Websites and books on the Reptilian conspiracy go through great lengths to provide the “evidence,” and are often so dense with esoteric jargon and psuedo-science, and worded in such a way that it is easy to see how it might resonate with someone as true and how they might get sucked down into the rabbit hole to actually start believing this stuff. I waded through quite a bit of it while looking into this, and it is all admittedly an assault on the psyche that could very feasibly pull someone in, and by all accounts it already has. Indeed, it is estimated that a full 12 million Americans believe that this is all true, and that a secret race of Lizard People rule from behind the scenes pulling the strings and subjugating us through whatever means possible. In the end it is up to each individual to decide what one believes, but for this author if there are mysterious entities controlling our lives from the background, then I would say that it is not reptilian Lizard People. It is obviously the Greys.