Orwellian Monster Pigzillas Walk Upright and Attack a Man

“Man is the only real enemy we have. Remove Man from the scene, and the root cause of hunger and overwork is abolished forever.”

― George Orwell, Animal Farm

Have the pigs been reading George Orwell’s Animal Farm? A couple of strange stories from the past few weeks suggest that wild pigs are getting restless and getting close – in some cases, too close – to humans. A video from Hong Kong shows a monster wild boar standing up and digging through a trash bin to feed its own offspring – a trash bin that was said to be very close to a school where human children were walking to classes. Just a few weeks before, a man walking his dog in England was attacked by a giant wild boar that bit off part of his finger. Should we be worried?

“Soon or late the day is coming,

Tyrant Man shall be o’erthrown,

And the fruitful fields of England

Shall be trod by beasts alone.”

― George Orwell, Animal Farm

The “Pigzilla” video was posted on the Facebook page of Tu Dong (or Tu Dongdong), who was said to have claimed he saw the giant wild pig and three huge babies while walking his own children to school. Experts (i.e. Facebook commenters) estimated the animal weighed 450 pounds, possibly because news reports stated that wild pigs in the Hong Kong area can weigh up to 450 pounds. Although Tu Dong called it a “king boar,” “Hogzilla” has already been used to describe another giant wild boar so this one was named Pigzilla.

Time for a little comparison. The “Hogzilla” was a wild boar/domestic pig hybrid allegedly killed in Georgia in 2004 and at first reported to be 12 feet (3.7 m) long and weighing over 1,000 pounds (450 kg). Forensic scientists later dug up the remains and estimated it closer to 800 pounds (360 kg) and no more than 8.6 feet (2.6 m) long.

The website coconuts.co did some translating on Tu’s facebook page and found some details left out of the initial reports. It says the video was taken by Tu’s brother on January 20th at a rubbish collection point in Yuen Long. Another expert/commenter pointed out that the signs and surroundings suggested the scene was actually on Hong Kong island, near the Victoria Peak Fire Station. At that point, it appears Tu admits he never said it was near a school.

However, there’s no doubt that the pig was standing on two legs.

“Four legs good, two legs better! All Animals Are Equal. But Some Animals Are More Equal Than Others.”

― George Orwell, Animal Farm

Orwell and those fearing a pig uprising might also be interested in the story of Clive Lilley. According to The Sun, Lilley was walking his dog through the Forest of Dean in Gloucestershire when a wild boar ran out of the woods and bit off the tip of his finger (picture here). Lilley reported that this was no ordinary wild boar.

“This one showed no interest in my dog, only me. The dog was a little way up the track at the time. When I reported the incident to the Forestry Commission they said a woman had been knocked over by a boar at the same spot about half an hour before I was attacked.”

Another Animal Farm prediction come true?

NOW should we be worried?