Sightings of Anomalous Large Winged Creatures Continue

One of the most curious trends in cryptid sightings over the last year has been the recurrence of sightings of large winged creatures or winged humanoids. Many of the sightings happened in the Chicago area, where residents reported sightings of a large birdlike animal flying around the Windy City. Of course, many of those sightings happened to coincide with the release of a documentary profiling the “Chicago Mothman,” so take them for what you will. Nevertheless, similar sightings have been reported throughout the country as far away as North Carolina. Now, reports of a strangely similar-sounding creature spotted in Alaska has some cryptozoologists wondering if something truly anomalous is flapping around overhead.

The sighting reportedly happened in the Mendenhall Valley of Juneau, Alaska. The animal (or whatever it was) was first reported to the “Juneau Community Collective” Facebook group. Eyewitness Tabitha Bauer claimed she saw a massive winged beast overhead far too large to be any native animal – or at least any we know about:

I was just driving by the movie theater in the Valley and there was a huge black bird flying above the road. The wingspan had to be at-least 20 feet, it was almost as wide as the road. I have lived here all my life and have never seen anything like that, it freaked me out. It was not a raven or an eagle. This isn’t a joke. This thing was HUGE, almost the size of a small airplane. The body of it itself had to have been six to eight feet.

Bauer added that she knows “it sounds nuts” but seems convinced that she saw the massive winged creature. According to online newspaper Juneau Empire, this isn’t the first time such animals have been spotted in the area. Of course, wildlife experts believe that these sightings are actually just large eagles, albatrosses, or other native birds and that eyewitnesses are merely misjudging the birds’ sizes. Similarly, biologists in North Carolina suggested that the creatures seen there were likely great blue herons.

Could people’s eyesight throughout the country be getting worse, or is something weird stalking the skies? Bird-shaped drones? Pterosaurs that thawed from melting polar ice caps? Or, more likely, just some large birds and a case of the ol’ collective obsessional behavior?