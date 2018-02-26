Time Traveler Blames 9/11 on Another Time Traveler

“Another time traveller from, I think it was 2038, he came back, his name was Titor. He came back to 2000, I do believe, and he thankfully stopped a civil war in America which was supposed to kick off in 2008… It was decided that America needed a single unifying event to bring the country together and to revert a civil war – and that event was 9/11… He did change the timeline so the civil war in 2008 didn’t happen.”

Of all the 9/11 conspiracy theories on all the websites in all the world, this one takes the cake … so far. A man who claims to be a time traveler from 2070 comes back to 2018 to tell the world that a previous time traveler changed history by coming back in 2000 and causing the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. Why didn’t he go back to 2000 and stop him? Where’s Doctor Who when you need … her?

This story comes from the current keeper of all things time travelish – the ApexTV YouTube channel. That’s where you can find this new video of a man who says his name is Michael Philips, but hides his face and voice, bringing news from the future along with that story of how another time traveler allegedly caused 9/11 to stop a civil war seven years later … he didn’t care about all of the other problems it caused?

Michael Philips doesn’t have an answer for that because he’s too busy warning about – what else? – North Korea.

“I do want to tell you about North Korea because they do attempt to launch a nuclear weapon at the United States – that happens later on this year in late 2018. Hopefully we can change the timeline so it doesn’t happen. That’s a partial reason for creating this video.”

Hopefully? Why didn’t he go back to 2001 first and watch how Titor allegedly did it? Isn’t there some time/space continuum bar where these time travelers can meet and exchange tips?

“North Korea does attempt to attack a US territory – that’s what I’ll call it – in response the US sends two cruise missiles laden with nuclear tips. Two of those to Pyongyang. Unfortunately what happens as a result of this nuclear exchange, in 2019 World War 3 does happen. It kicks off. It wasn’t an unlimited war – nowhere near the scale of World War One or World War Two, however, I have to try and stop it from happening. I don’t want people to die.”

That’s it? He’s changing history because he doesn’t want people to die? Aren’t there some bigger wars he could interfere with? And why wait until the brink? Why not stop North Korea’s nuclear program before it gets started? Better yet, why not stop the U.S. program?

This is why I’ll never get recruited for any time travel projects.

OK, so let’s say this Michael Philips actually stops World War III. What do we have to look forward to? He says Donald Trump will get re-elected in 2020 and be succeeded by someone named Michael McIntosh. Who? Maybe he’s a time traveler too. Also, he warns that a 10.2 earthquake will hit Los Angeles in 2022 and completely destroy it and California will eventually become uninhabitable due to it finally sinking into the ocean.

And now for the bad news … for Michael Philips. He claims SpaceX will take the first humans to Mars in 2025 and they’ll be living in bases by 2032. Why is this bad news for time traveler Philips? Because time traveler and 2020 presidential candidate Andrew Basiago told us just last week that Mars was visited by humans in the 1960s and President Obama knew about it. Also, if Donald Trump has 2020 wrapped up, why is he running too? Which one is right?

This is another reason why I’ll never get recruited for any time travel projects.