17.12 – MU Plus+ Podcast

Antarctica’s hidden history and the 4th Reich’s intergalactic slave trade rears its ugly head once again. We look at the latest secret space program speculation from Michael Salla and indulge in alternate history ‘what-ifs’?
We then reveal the “Missing 411 algorithm” helping find the spirited away.
- Antarctica’s Hidden History: Corporate Foundations of Secret Space Programs (Secret Space Programs Series)
- Thule Society
- Vladimir Terziski
- Dark Zones
- Is the failure to locate Bill Ewasko’s remains due to the fact that the area in which he disappeared is so vast?
- OtherHand Missing
- $10,000 if you can help find hikers
- Carmen Blacker – Japanese Supernatural Abductions
- Bill Ewasko – Final (For Now) Thoughts