17.12 – MU Plus+ Podcast

Antarctica’s hidden history and the 4th Reich’s intergalactic slave trade rears its ugly head once again. We look at the latest secret space program speculation from Michael Salla and indulge in alternate history ‘what-ifs’?

We then reveal the “Missing 411 algorithm” helping find the spirited away.

 

Aaron Wright is one half of the Mysterious Universe team who brings expertise in the sciences. Ben and he formed 8th Kind Pty Ltd in 2008 to take MU to the next level.
You can follow Aaron on