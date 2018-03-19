19.10 – MU Podcast

Join Plus+ and get exclusive shows and extensions! Subscribe Today!

Conundrums and confrontations are abound in this episode as Aaron delves into the obscure world of dream premonitions before unravelling unusual interactions with the Hug and Fylgje.

Road Trolls then appear in the Plus+ extension along with reports of accident apparitions and paranormal parasites.

Sponsor

BOMBAS – Bombas socks will change the way you think about socks forever. They are the most comfortable socks in the history of feet. Buy your new socks at BOMBAS.COM/UNIVERSE TODAY, and get twenty percent off your first purchase!

Links

Plus+ Extension

The extension of the show is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ members. To join, click HERE.