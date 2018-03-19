19.12 – MU Podcast

MU Podcast
Dark synchronicities, the K scale, and mysterious Egg phenomena all seem to point towards a unifying force in the universe and the true nature of the ‘coincidence’.

We then look at a unique Sasquatch habituation attempt in North Carolina that twists and turns its way to an unbelievable conclusion.

