Physicist Says Planet X is Eating the Sun, Wants Video Surveillance of the Star

Pack it in everyone, the end is nigh. There’s an object, or group of objects, orbiting our sun and sucking the very life out of it. At least that’s the claim made by Dr Claudia Albers, a physicist from the University of Witwatersrand in South Africa and one of the most notorious Planet X/Nibiru theorists. She is imploring NASA to release live video feeds of the sun, and wants the public to stare at the sun for a while and see if they spot anything funny.

Dr Albers claims that NASA is covering up the existence of a dead star system which somehow made its way to our corner of the galaxy, locked itself into orbit around the sun, and started draining the sun of its energy. She also claims that this mystery star system has embedded itself around Jupiter as well, accounting for our discovery of more Jovian satellites.

Yep. It sure couldn’t be that we’re throwing money, time, and our smartest people at the search for knowledge of our stellar neighbors, it has to be a shadowy system of physics-defying vampire stars literally everywhere and an international cover-up.

The reasoning for the good doctor’s assertions is based upon “circular shapes” she observed in close ups of pictures of the Sun taken by the Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO). NASA says these vaguely described circular shapes are merely camera glitches. Dr Albers contends that they’re a system of dead stars approaching Earth (or already orbiting Earth, depending on which quote of hers you’d like to use) and we’re all going to die, so buy a book on your way out.

Explaining what she thinks is happening to the sun, she says:

It is likely a huge system of old dead suns that have come to the Sun and been affecting it. They are making plasma connections with the Sun and can make the Sun go dark, the Sun is getting weaker.

Dr Albers has asked NASA to make the live feed from SOHO available to the public, and insists that their refusal to honor her request is proof of shady business. A quote from her sounds ripped from a “see-something-say-something” campaign:

If there is nothing to hide then give us the real time view of the Sun – if there is nothing to hide then open it up, why do you only give us little snippets with a huge delay?

In case you’re curious, a large gallery of photos taken by SOHO are available online.

NASA was dismissive of Albers’ claims. The space agency’s Dr David Morrison had this to say:

I can quite specifically say how we know Planet X or Nibiru does not exist and does not threaten the Earth. Firstly, if there was a planet headed into the inner solar system that was going to come close to the Earth, it would already be inside the orbit of Mars, it would be bright, it would be easily visible to the naked eye – if it was up there it would be easy to see it, all of us could see it.

Claudia Albers has made a name for herself with her YouTube channel and her website Planet X News. Her 2017 book Planet X the Awakening is Now is apparently the first in a six book series detailing all the ways NASA is hiding world ending information from us. If Planet X is destroying our solar system, Dr Albers apparently thinks it will wait for another five books to be published.

Dr Albers does differ from other Nibiru theorists in one important way. She doesn’t believe the mystery star system presently draining our sun is the Nibiru of legend. She thinks it’s an entirely different mystery star system and says “there is no evidence this system is the same system that came through before.”

She’s right about one thing at least.