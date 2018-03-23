The Orang Pendek…and Others…

As some people may know, I have spent a lot of time investigating the phenomenon of Bigfoot and other “mystery apes.” As for the so-called “British Bigfoot,” it’s clearly not a flesh and blood animal. Sightings of the creature are made near stone circles, at old crossroads, and in areas known for paranormal activity. Plus, it’s totally ridiculous to think that entire groups of seven-to-eight-foot-tall apes could roam around the U.K. and never get captured. But, people see something, that’s for sure. So, in my view, we’re dealing with something definitively supernatural in nature.

I can say much the same for Bigfoot: yes, there is a huge body of evidence to suggest these things exist, but I cannot ignore or dismiss the weirder side of the Bigfoot phenomenon (such as the creatures vanishing – as in literally vanishing – in front of shocked witnesses). And, there are the reports of Bigfoot seen in conjunction with UFO activity. So, as with the British version, I think there is something very strange about the North American Bigfoot.

It’s important to note, though, that I don’t think all mystery apes are supernatural in nature. I’m sure that the Russian Almasty is a real, flesh and blood animal. I believe that the Orang Pendek of Sumatra is a totally, 100 percent, flesh and blood animal. And I’m sure that in the near-future we’ll have evidence that the Orang Pendek do indeed exist. But – and the next part gets to the crux of today’s story – it’s a little known claim that there may be “offshoots” of the Orang Pendek on Sumatra. Indeed, there may be several unknown creatures on Sumatra that have fallen under the Orang Pendek banner, as you’ll now see.

Much of the data we have on the “other Orang Pendeks” of Sumatra comes from a 1932 article published in the pages of the Singapore Free Press and Mercantile Advertiser. It was in July ’32 that the story surfaced. The title of the feature reads as follows: “Mysterious Jungle Races of Sumatra: Giants and Pigmies, Guard Swine and Have Their Heels in Front” (Note: the backwards-facing feet angle is mentioned in many cases involving unidentified apes).

According to what the staff of the Singapore Free Press and Mercantile Advertiser had to say, one such other unknown ape on Sumatra was the Orang-letjo. It was said to live deep in western Sumatra. According to the writer of the article, the Orang-letjo was a highly evolved animal, with an equally highly evolved language, and which was spoken at a “terrible speed.” They largely lived on fish and various fruits, were small in size, and had the good sense to stay away from us, the human race. No-one could ever blame them for that. On this issue, there is the following from the Singapore Free Press: “Whenever they see a human being they will shout out ‘Derangka! Derangka! Derangka!’ which probably means a human being. When they hear this warning note from their friends they immediately fly into forests, and are never found.”

Moving on, there’s the matter of the Si Bigau. It was described in the article as being, and I quote, “one of the species of Orang Pendek.” They were said to have been quiet, even shy, animals that grew to a height around that of a three-year-old human child. And, rather oddly, they liked to herd wild pigs. And, apparently, just for the fun of it. Of this issue, we have the following which was noted in the article: “According to old hunters, any swine that is under guardianship of the Si Bigau will never be caught, no matter how good are the hounds, for the swine will follow the swift flight of Si Bigau into the thickest part of the forest.”

As all of the above shows, there is a distinct possibility that the Orang Pendek is not the only unidentified inhabitant on Sumatra. There may well be a surprising number of other cryptids too. Astounding secrets still to be found there? Don’t bet against it.