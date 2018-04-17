17.13 – MU Plus+ Podcast

That feeling of being watched is explored with the work of Rupert Sheldrake which leads us into tales of battlefield instincts, hobo mind tricks, and Japanese Belly Business.
We then look at the eyebrow raising adventures of Aaravindha Himadra in the Himalayas with the Amartya Masters.
