19.15 – MU Podcast

After being lured into the high strangeness of Sasquatch by a random encounter with a fur coat wearing Bigfoot, we find ourselves being once again whisked away with the Missing 411 phenomenon, the Ozfactor, and new cases of eyewitnesses who have survived the paranormal trauma of this phenomenon.
We then connect this to alchemic, pre industrial revolution invisibility technology, experimental Soviet flying machines, and rifts in time and space.
Sponsors
- Squarespace – Make 2018 the year you turn your ideas into reality. Create a professional website with Squarespace. Use the offer code MU to get 10% off!
Links
- Soul Snatchers: A Quest for True Human Beings
- Who’s Watching You?: An Exploration of the Bigfoot Phenomenon in the Pacific Northwest
- I was one of the missing…for hours!
- Personal experience, got lost in familiar place while trail-running
- Strange Hunting Experiences
- Missing time in the Great Smokies NP