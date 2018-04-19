19.16 – MU Podcast

With the news of the full JFK files release being delayed yet again, we decide to look at the conspiracy from a new angle, the assignation’s link to secret underground laboratories and weaponised Monkey Viruses!
We then dive into the lakes of Michigan to encounter the elusive entity that seems to be a bizarre Bigfoot/Reptilian hybrid.
Links
- Trump boasted he’d open all JFK files, but now says he can’t
- Dr. Mary’s Monkey: How the Unsolved Murder of a Doctor, a Secret Laboratory in New Orleans and Cancer-Causing Monkey Viruses Are Linked to Lee Harvey … Assassination and Emerging Global Epidemics
- Jim Garrison
- Lee Harvey Oswald’s killer Jack Ruby told FBI informant to ‘watch the fireworks’ hours before JFK’s assasination
- In the death of Doctor Mary Sherman, strange myths pale next to stranger facts
- Crime Scene Photos from the Mary Sherman Murder – Viewer Discretion Advised
- Polio vaccines and the origin of AIDS – UOW