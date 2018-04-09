Floating ‘Humanoid’ UFO Seen Over Brazil Similar to Sightings in Sydney and Abu Dhabi

A video posted on April 5, 2018 from Brazil appears to show a weird “humanoid” shape floating in the skies over the city of Goania. Taken from a cell phone in a car, the video shows this strange UFO floating completely stationary while trees and other objects come in and out of frame, briefly obscuring the bizarre shape. Curiously, the object (or whatever it is) filmed bears an eerie similarity to footage of odd floating humanoid shapes taken in Sydney, Australia, and Abu Dhabi, UAE in October of 2017.

The Brazilian video was originally posted on Facebook and then uploaded to YouTube by the channel secureteam10, where you can watch it for yourself. If it’s a fake, it’s a very good fake. That’s not to say it is, in fact, a floating alien, returned messiah, more ghost planes, or any of the other speculative explanations, of course. It could very well be a trick of the light or an oddly shaped cloud (probably not a weather balloon, swamp gas, or ball lightning, though). What’s strange is that very similar things have been photographed or videoed in wildly different parts of the world under different atmospheric conditions.

In October of 2017, the Sydney humanoid was filmed. This sighting happened on a apparently clearer day, and earlier in the day than the Brazil video. Once again, this video shows a dark UFO with what look to be arms hanging by its sides. In contrast to the Brazil humanoid, this object does appear to move, and the “arms” are far less pronounced in the Sydney video. It’s hard to tell, but the object does look like it’s slowly moving through the sky, parallel to the ground. Also, the Sydney humanoid apparently disappeared and reappeared several times over the course of the sighting.

The Abu Dhabi sighting was also in October, 2017. From the very limited documentation on this sighting, it looks closer to the Sydney video than the Brazilian video. Which is interesting, considering that they happened around the same time. The Dubai Astronomy Group stated that the object photographed in the sky over Abu Dhabi was likely pieces of a Russian refueling rocket breaking up in the atmosphere. While that explanation may make sense in the case of the Abu Dhabi event, specifically, it does not explain the sighting in Sydney, where the object appears to be moving perpendicular to gravity, and it certainly doesn’t explain the humanoid UFO in Brazil, where the object appears to be completely motionless, let alone falling and breaking apart.

It’s hard to say with any certainty at all that these events are connected. It’s easy to look at a shape and see what you want to see, and especially if that shape has the vaguest resemblance to something human. At this point it’s merely curious, but it will certainly be interesting to see if any more floating humanoids show up in the coming months.