Mind-Games At Area 51? 30 Years Later

In my recent article titled “A Case for Man-Made UFOs Or Not?” I mentioned Bob Lazar’s claims of working on recovered UFOs at a certain, secret base in Nevada in late 1988. You know the base. We all do: Area 51. Or, as Lazar said, a specific portion of Area 51 called S-4. As I stated in my article: “Some researchers believe that Lazar saw flying saucers built and flown by Uncle Sam. Others say that the craft were from another world. There are those who conclude Lazar made the whole thing up. Me? I think it was probably a very weird mind-game filled with far more than a bit of disinformation – and with Lazar being the patsy, but for reasons that still fully elude us.”

If you take a look at all of the controversy surrounding Lazar’s claims, you will see that people – for the most part – fall into two specific categories. There are those who think Lazar’s claims are real and there are those who think it’s all a pile of crap. Few people ever give much thought to a third possibility. On this very point of another angle, I’m quite open to the idea that Lazar told the truth as he saw it, but the truth wasn’t what Lazar believed (and still believes) it to have been. Indeed, there are certain indications that Lazar was set-up.

There is a particularly important aspect to the controversy surrounding Bob Lazar that many researchers are either completely unaware of or have overlooked – possibly not even realizing the importance of that certain aspect. It’s the distinct possibility that while working out at S-4 Lazar may have had his mind tampered with. We’re talking about ways and means to blur reality, to have the targeted individual – in this case Lazar – see and experience something that may not actually be real. Lazar said that staff were regularly intimidated by security personnel and that hypnosis and drugs were sometimes used on personnel, which is an intriguing revelation.

Ufologist Dr. Jacques Vallee noted something that was almost certainly connected to the drugs / hypnosis issue. Vallee, speaking on KLAS-TV’s show, UFOs: The Best Evidence, said he asked Lazar “…if he felt that his memory might have been tampered with.” There was a good reason for that question to have been asked. Lazar has admitted that on a couple of occasions, all he could remember was being flown out to S-4…and then flying back. And that’s all he could remember. Lazar’s mind had been wiped clean of around two days’ worth of memories. And he never, ever got those missing days back. Or, maybe, he got new memories, courtesy of a chemical cocktail or several.

In light of the above we should give some thought to a certain, unusual theory. That Lazar genuinely recalled his experiences as he remembered them, but that what he recalled wasn’t all it seemed to be. It may well have been part of an ingenious plan to have Lazar become the ultimate victim in a plot to convince someone – maybe the Russians – that the U.S. Government has UFOs and alien technology in its secret arsenals. But, in reality, it doesn’t. In that sense, the entirety of Lazar’s story needs to be addressed very carefully. Not because he was a liar. But, because his memories cannot be trusted. That’s not Lazar’s fault, though. It’s all down to whoever it was who messed with his mind.

Still on the matter of manipulation and mind-games…

One of the lesser known aspects of the Bob Lazar controversy is that which suggests he just might have seen an alien entity at Area 51 – a live one, no less. The story gets very little publicity, but it’s fascinating in the extreme. The story first surfaced from Lazar in early 1989. When asked about that specific matter by George Knapp, Lazar quickly shot down the question in an awkward fashion and changed the subject. Later, though, in what was a private, rather than public, interview, Lazar opened up a bit more. What he had to say was brief but amazing – if true.

According to Lazar, “I walked down the hallway at one time I was working down there, and there were these doors – the doors that go to the hangar are smaller than the doors in the corridors and have a 9-inch or 12-inch square window with little wires running through it, just about head level. And as I was walking by, I just glanced in and I noticed – at a quick glance – there were two guys in white lab coats, facing me towards the door.”

Lazar then got to the heart of the matter: the two men were looking down at a small, humanoid figure with long arms. They seemed to be talking to it. Although Lazar only saw the entity for a second or so, he was in no doubt about what it appeared to be. I say “appeared” because Lazar himself wondered if this was a set-up. He suspected that what he saw was actually some kind of doll, and that someone was just hoping he would take a quick glance into the room, which he did. To reinforce a faked alien presence at S-4, maybe? Possibly yes. Such a thing is not at all impossible: in 2014 I told a strange story of “alien dummies” used in an equally strange and secret program – also created to try and convince certain targeted individuals that Uncle Sam had dead aliens on ice (so to speak), when it didn’t. You can find the article at this link.

There’s also the fact that Lazar has not acted like so many hoaxers in Ufology. He never changed his original story. Lazar never added new, sensational parts to the tale when the initially-huge interest in his claims began to wane. He has never written a book or several on his own experiences. Lazar is not a regular fixture on the UFO conference scene. Of course, this doesn’t prove anything. But, I don’t think that Lazar’s story – soon to be reaching its 30th anniversary – is bullshit. Someone, I suspect, was secretly running a bogus UFO program at Area 51 – a program that Lazar played a significant role in, albeit unknowingly.

And, for all we know, someone may have carefully and quietly profiled Lazar before giving him the presumed job of a lifetime, concluding that he might eventually go public with his “aliens at Area 51” story. As history has shown, that’s exactly what Lazar did: he blew the whistle. That just might have been the desired and carefully-planned-for result on the part of his manipulators out in the desert.