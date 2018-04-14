Nazi Coin From the Future Claimed as Proof of a Parallel Universe

Does an unearthed Nazi coin found prove the existence of a parallel universe, where the Nazis won the second world war and developed time travel? That’s the theory put forth after a video showing what’s claimed to be a Nazi coin from the future was apparently discovered at a construction site in Mexico. The coin is purported to show a date 20 years from now, and has a few bizarre phrases on it including one in Spanish. Of course, like all good mysterious things, it’s hard to read. If it did time-travel, it definitely traveled back pretty far. Weathered and worn, it’s hard to tell if everything claimed to be on this mysterious Nazi coin is as claimed. But there is a good bit of strangeness going on.

The coin was found by Diego Aviles, who, according to the Daily Star, just found it at a construction site in Mexico. He says says that he was shocked when he read the inscriptions and saw that the date on the once-and-future Reichsmark read 2039. Above the engraved Nazi Party symbol—the eagle and swastika—he says the words “Nueva Alemania” are written, which translates to “New Germany.” There is a Mexican state named Nueva Alemania, but they don’t use Nazi currency. On the reverse side of the coin is the iron cross and the phrase “alle in einer nation” which is translated as “all in one nation,” which is a reasonable slogan for world domination. Clearly this is a coin from an alternate future where the Nazis conquered the world (or at least Mexico), developed time travel and sent some money back to the past where it slipped dimensions and ended up in ours. Right?

Let’s start with what’s ridiculous about this, then we can move on to the weird stuff. First, there’s no way to tell if it actually says 2039, at least not with the pictures given. The “39” is clear, but that it says 2039 as opposed to 1939 is a pretty big stretch. It could be true, and apparently the coin has been sent to a university for examination, so I’ll reserve judgement until when (if) it comes back, but it does need to be said that 1939 was a pretty Nazi-ridden year.

Next, it’s a coin. A silver coin supposedly from the year 2039. If it was a USB stick filled with something called “cryptomarks” or “Otto-Von-Bitmarks” then there’d be a case. It’s all but guaranteed, however, that any nation on a silver standard of currency in 2039 isn’t time-traveling.

So what’s weird about it? A few things actually. First, the inscription on the front is in Spanish: “Nuevo Alemania.” Mexico was never allies with Nazi Germany, and even before WWII they supported different sides of the Spanish Civil War. An easy explanation for this would be that it was a commemorative coin signifying Mexico and Germany’s friendship, but Mexico and Germany weren’t friends—Mexico declared war on Germany in 1942. Also, there’s no mention of this phrase appearing on any other Nazi currency.

Neither is there mention of the phrase “Alle in Einer Nation” appearing on any other Nazi currency. Also, the dates on Nazi coins of the design found in Mexico are on the side of the bottom inscriptions, not the direct center (i.e., three o’clock rather than six o’clock),. So it is, if not a complete fake, a very unique and puzzling coin, even if it’s not from the future.

Stories of weird Nazi science are easy to come by. There’s Hitler’s occult connections and obsession with Norse runes, the Nazi Bell (which has been claimed to be a time machine itself), psychic assassins, and super-soldiers, just to name a few.

There are persistent rumors of a secret Nazi base in Antarctica. Maybe the only explanation is that the Antarctic Nazis develop time travel in the near future, go back in time to the 1930’s, and try to convince the Mexican government to side with them in WWII by giving them a commemorative coin, which won’t work, because that’s a ridiculous and insulting way to forge an alliance. The commemorative future coin will then thrown away and left to sit in the dirt until it’s unearthed in 2018. It’s the only rational explanation, really.