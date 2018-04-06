Royal Canadian Mint Salutes Falcon Lake UFO Incident With New Coin

“If you build it, he will come.”

That quote is from the movie “Field of Dreams” and refers to a corn field turned into a baseball diamond that, when built, allowed the owner to have encounters with famous deceased baseball players and his own late father. What would have happened if the voice had instead said, “If you MINT it, he will come”? We may soon find out. The Royal Canadian Mint is releasing a limited-edition $20 silver coin commemorating Canada’s most famous UFO encounter. Will the original late contactee come back? Will the flying saucers he saw? Will this be a good opening line for a movie?

The Royal Canadian Mint, which creates Canada’s circulation and commemorative coins, this week unveiled a glow-in-the-dark coin with Queen Elizabeth II on one side (of course) and Stefan Michalak on the other. Who? Michalak is depicted in full color on an egg-shaped coin with a flying saucer above him. Egg-shaped coin? Full color? Glow-on-the-dark? Flying saucer? Who IS this guy?

“I recalled seeing him in bed. He didn’t look good at all. He looked pale, haggard. When I walked into the bedroom there was a huge stink in the room, like a real horrible aroma of sulphur and burnt motor. It was all around and it was coming out of his pores. It was bad. I was very afraid. My dad had been injured and I didn’t know anything about it.”

In 2017, Stan Michalak co-authored “When They Appeared” to tell the story of what allegedly happened to his father on May 20, 1967, to put him is such a mysterious state. Stefan Michalak’s hobby was geology and he had spent that day prospecting for quartz and silver at Falcon Lake in southeastern Manitoba, about 152 km east of Winnipeg near the Ontario border. According to the account, it was there that Stephan claimed to have seen two red, glowing, cigar-shaped objects hovering in the air. One landed near him while the other flew away.

Thinking it was some sort of US military aircraft, Stephan claims he sat for a half hour sketching it before approaching it, noting the air around it was warm, it made a motor-ish noise and smelled of sulfur. He said he heard unrecognizable voices inside and attempted to hail them in various languages. Wearing his protective welder glasses, he got close enough to see that the craft had a door and windows but no seams. He saw lights through the windows but no life. Reaching to touch it, he claimed the heat melted his glove. Suddenly, panels slid across the door, the craft began spinning counterclockwise and took off, blasting and burning him with some sort of smelly gas.

According to his account, Michalak was disoriented but managed to get back to his motel in Falcon Lake and take a bus back to Winnipeg, where he checked into a hospital for burns that were in a grid-like pattern. He claimed he later suffered from unexplained diarrhea, headaches, blackouts and weight loss. After the story became public (pictures from a 50th anniversary story here), investigators (including the Canadian government, according to recently released documents) combed the Falcon Lake area and found Michalak’s glove, shirt, tools … and a 15-foot-wide circle burned into the ground, killing all vegetation in it. The clothing and the circle were said to be radioactive but no cause could be determined. Skeptics point out that all of the burns, radioactivity and other evidence can be duplicated by non-alien means, but psychiatric evaluations showed Michalak firmly believed the encounter occurred. He never was able to convincingly prove it and died in 1999 at the age of 83, not seeing his name in the annals of ufology as the man who proved aliens landed at Falcon Lake.

However, that didn’t stop the Royal Canadian Mint from commemorating the strange event with an equally strange coin. The egg-shaped, pure silver piece is legal tender ($20 face value but on sale at the mint website for $129.95 USD) and comes with a black light flashlight that activates the glow-in-the-dark features, which add a red and purple glow to the craft and a yellow one to the blast. Only 4,000 are scheduled to be minted.

Will the cool coin bring the aliens back to pick one up? Maybe … in a movie. Does having a glow-in-the-dark coin make the Falcon Lake incident any more believable? No, but it definitely puts up a challenge to the U.S. Mint to do something for Roswell.