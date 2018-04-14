University Offers Fellowship to Study Papers of Psychic Ingo Swann

Are you interested in remote viewing? Do you believe that the only thing stopping you from remote viewing is access to the books and papers of the father of remote viewing, Ingo Swann? Then University of West Georgia is looking for you. (They obviously haven’t read the books or they would have found you already.) The university opened applications for its inaugural Ingo Swann Research Fellowship, which will reward one person with a $3,000 fellowship for the purpose of “working on projects that require on-site consultation of University of West Georgia parapsychology collections in Ingram Library’s Special Collections.”

What kind of research material will be available to the winning fellow? In January 2015, UWG accepted from Swann’s sister and heir, Murleen Ryder, the papers and books written by the famous psychic who was best known for his involvement with the government Stargate Project which, during the Cold War, researched and tested the possible military applications of psychic phenomenon such as remote viewing. Until the CIA declassified 13 million pages of documents on Stargate and other secret projects in 2017, the Ingo Swann collection at the Ingram Library was (and probably still is) the best source of information on remote viewing.

The papers undoubtedly detail Swann’s remote viewing of Jupiter (in which he claimed the planet had rings before it was confirmed years later by the Voyager probe), Mars and the Moon. He remained a consultant to the U.S. government into the 1980s and also worked – with limited success – at psychically solving crimes.

Why did the University of West Georgia receive Swann’s writings and research after his death in 2013? The library already had a collection of papers by other parapsychologists – the most well-known being former UWG psychology faculty member Dr. William G. Roll, who coined the term “recurrent spontaneous psychokinesis” to explain how poltergeists can allegedly move objects, make noises and cause other physical disturbances. Roll and Swann were known to have corresponded with each other.

Are you ready to apply for the biennial Ingo Swann Research Fellowship and its $3,000 award for travel and expenses? You’d better hurry because applications will only be accepted until May 1, 2018. The application (info available online here) must include a cover letter, a budget, a three-page description of the research and why it requires access to the Swann papers, two referrals and a curriculum vitae. The applicants must be prepared to give a presentation on their project and be available between August and December 2018.

What would Ingo Swann think of this fellowship in his name? As who called himself a “consciousness researcher,” he’d undoubtedly be thrilled.