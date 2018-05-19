19.19 – MU Podcast – Dean Radin

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:18:34 — 72.1MB)
Renowned parapsychologist Dean Radin joins us this week to discuss Real Magic: Ancient Wisdom, Modern Science, and a Guide to the Secret Power of the Universe.
Radin’s latest work reveals the overwhelming scientific evidence for a genuine but hidden power that resides within each individual. A power tied to our consciousness. A power that makes phenomena like telepathy, clairvoyance, precognition, and psychokinesis not only possible, but inevitable.
