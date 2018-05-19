19.19 – MU Podcast – Dean Radin

Join Plus+ and get exclusive shows and extensions! Subscribe Today!

Renowned parapsychologist Dean Radin joins us this week to discuss Real Magic: Ancient Wisdom, Modern Science, and a Guide to the Secret Power of the Universe.

Radin’s latest work reveals the overwhelming scientific evidence for a genuine but hidden power that resides within each individual. A power tied to our consciousness. A power that makes phenomena like telepathy, clairvoyance, precognition, and psychokinesis not only possible, but inevitable.

Sponsors

Squarespace – Make 2018 the year you turn your ideas into reality. Create a professional website with Squarespace. Use the offer code MU to get 10% off!

THE CROSSING by Jason Mott – A thrilling dystopian novel, the world is at war as a deadly contagion steadily wipes out entire populations. Available now, wherever books are sold.

Links

Plus+ Extension

The extension of the show is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ members. To join, click HERE.