19.19 – MU Podcast – Dean Radin

Renowned parapsychologist Dean Radin joins us this week to discuss Real Magic: Ancient Wisdom, Modern Science, and a Guide to the Secret Power of the Universe.

Radin’s latest work reveals the overwhelming scientific evidence for a genuine but hidden power that resides within each individual. A power tied to our consciousness. A power that makes phenomena like telepathy, clairvoyance, precognition, and psychokinesis not only possible, but inevitable.

