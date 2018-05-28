A Diary of the Damned

Even for a seasoned author like myself – someone who has written more than forty books across the last two decades – the publishing world can still present challenges. Deadlines, edits, fact-checking, securing photographs to accompany the text, and planning publicity campaigns, can all be time-consuming at times. In the end, however, it’s all worth it. That said, there is another aspect to book-writing which can present the author with more than a few challenges. And, on more than a few occasions, those same challenges are steeped in menace and supernatural activity. At least, for me they are. Perhaps, for you, too.

The late and acclaimed John Keel – the author of two of the most important books on paranormal phenomena, The Mothman Prophecies and UFOs: Operation Trojan Horse – quickly came to realize something ominous. When you immerse yourself in – and write about – the realms of the unknown, the “things” that inhabit those same realms are quickly driven to intrude upon your personal space. And, given the chance, they’ll screw you over, left, right, and center. Or, as “Alexandra Leek” – a Keel-based character in the 2002 movie version of The Mothman Prophecies played by the late Alan Bates – said: “When you noticed these things, they noticed that you noticed them.” I could not have put it better.

I have experienced this strange and eerie situation on far more than a few occasions. For the most part, I find it puzzling and intriguing –in equal measures. Occasionally, however – and despite the fact that I have a Gung-ho approach to life and I am not easily intimidated or disturbed by what lies on “the other side” – I have found myself in situations that range from the diabolically deranged to the downright insane. And, there is no better example of that than an approximately three-year-long period – from the summer of 2014 to the final months of 2017 – when I was immersed in promoting my books Men in Black: Personal Stories and Eerie Encounters and Women in Black: The Creepy Companions of the Mysterious M.I.B.

We’re talking about occult backlash, synchronicities of the jaw-dropping kind, weird phone-calls, and ominous runs of bad luck that appear to have been orchestrated by things that are foul and malignant. Not only that, there were shadowy figures fleetingly manifesting in my apartment in the dead of night, and what I fully believe to have been the “invasion” of my dreams by dangerous entities. Even the “infection” of others who were on the peripheries of the events.

In my brand new book on the M.I.B., (The Black Diary: M.I.B., Women in Black, Black-Eyed Children and Dangerous Books), I have chosen to share my stories and experiences with you – not to mention all of the mayhem and mystery that went down – for several reasons. Firstly, you may have experienced something very similar to me; in which case, I hope my words may offer you some degree of relief. On the other hand, those same words may only amplify your anxieties; time will possibly tell. Secondly, knowing that you’re not alone in having to deal with such infernal phenomena may provide you with some degree of peace of mind. In other words, no, you are not going crazy. Unfortunately, it’s worse than insanity could ever be: you may well be under unrelenting supernatural attack.

And, thirdly, I’m here to warn you – and to warn you to the absolute best of my ability – that opening doors of the occult variety is a relatively easy thing to achieve, whether deliberately, consciously, or even accidentally. Closing the doors to the non-human things that so relish crossing the veil when called forth, however – or even as the mood takes them – is no easy task. In fact, it’s nigh on impossible. Unless, that is, you’re aware of certain procedures designed to forever banish their icy presence.

The Black Diary is a cautionary tale of what happened when I went looking for – and wrote about – the truth of the Men in Black, the Women in Black, the Shadow People, and the Black-Eyed Children, who, in my view, are all part and parcel of the same thing, whatever that thing may be. I found not just answers, but also unearthly phenomena and terrible creatures that seem to thrive on nothing but grim and wretched negativity and turmoil and chaos.