Alien Infiltration: Could It Be True?

In my previous article – titled “A Strange Tale of a Black-Eyed Boy” – I told the story of a man I spoke with just a couple of weeks ago who suspected that aliens might be infiltrating our society by trying to make themselves appear far more human-like than they would look normally. It’s an undeniably outrageous and over the top theory, but (you knew the “B word” was coming…) there are more than just a few such reports on-file. In the previous article, the witness – “Mike” – described the Black-Eyed Child he encountered in Wimberley, Texas just a few years ago as wearing a black wig and painted-on eyebrows. Mike suggested to me that if the very pale-looking boy (or whatever it was) removed the wig and got rid of the faked eyebrows, then he/it might have appeared very alien-like. Yep, I said it was controversial! While this case is the first one I have come across where a BEC is seen wearing a wig and painted-on eyebrows, there are somewhat similar cases involving the Men in Black and the Women in Black. In fact, there are many of them. Is Mike correct? Are we being infiltrated by strange and unearthly things? Let’s see.

In the latter part of October 23, 1971, the U.S. press reported: “A part-time housekeeper at President Nixon’s Key Biscayne retreat has testified she was put in a hypnotic daze by a stranger who told her to shoplift four dresses. Shirley Cromartie, 32, and a mother of three, pleaded no contest Thursday and was given a suspended sentence after law enforcement officers and a psychiatrist testified they believed she was telling the truth. Mrs. Cromartie holds a security clearance to work in the Florida White House, according to testimony. She said a woman met her in a parking lot and asked the time, then ordered her to take the items and bring them to her.

“Mrs. Cromartie testified she fell into a daze when the young woman released a jasmine-like scent from her left hand. ‘I just sort of lost my will … it was a terrifying experience,’ she testified. Mrs. Cromartie joined the Key Biscayne White House housekeeping staff about a year ago, according to FBI Agent Leo Mc Clairen. He testified her background was impeccable. Dr. Albert Jaslow, a psychiatrist, said he examined her and found she could be hypnotized ‘quickly and easily’ and believed she was telling the truth. ‘But it wasn’t the same when he hypnotized me,’ Mrs. Cromartie said. ‘I couldn’t remember anything afterwards. Whatever that young woman did to me, it was like being in a sleepwalk, only awake.'”

It turns out that the mysterious woman was dressed in black, wore what was clearly a wig and seemed to take control of Mrs. Cromartie’s mind. John Keel – of The Mothman Prophecies fame – suggested that Mrs. Cromartie’s wig-wearing Woman in Black was linked to the bogus, and sometimes wig-wearing, “government census takers” who plagued certain witnesses to the Mothman of Point Pleasant, West Virginia in the 1960s. Keel even went so far as to suggest that the wig-wearing woman put on “…not some small demonstration for the benefit of President Nixon.”

Karen Totten is an artist and sculptor. Her experience with a similar woman is told in Mac Tonnies’ book, The Cryptoterrestrials. Karen said: “[W]hen I was 17 I was working in a small convenience store, when a ‘woman’ came in to buy cigarettes. At first I didn’t pay any attention to her until I saw her hand (when she handed me the money) – it was not like a normal human hand. This startled me so I looked up and saw a very pale entity, wearing a thin black coat (like a rain coat) with collar turned up to cover her neck, a heavy long haired wig, and very large black glasses. This did not entirely hide her strange face: a very pointed chin, scant lip and nose. She did not speak. Took her cigarettes and left! I was kinda stunned. Oddly I cannot remember the details of her hand (though it was the first thing I noticed). Nor do I think she left in a car which was odd since most patrons drove up the store (it was somewhat isolated).“

Karen added: “…whether this entity is a ‘gray’ or a ‘hybrid’, I can only guess. I have never seen what is described as a classic gray alien. Perhaps ‘hybrid’ is most fitting simply because there seems to be some variety of attributes associated with this general category; i.e. that do not fit perfectly with the classic gray alien type (size of head being foremost). Some details that I do recall with some clarity: First, her skin: it was very pale, white with an almost bluish-gray tint to it, and of an unusually smooth texture. I have never seen anything like it before or since. I had previously seen an albino person; it was nothing like that; i.e., her skin was not UN-pigmented though there was an almost translucent quality to it.”

“A Hesitant Believer” is someone who had just such an encounter, too, and only a handful of years ago. He told me: “The woman, who was about 5’6, emaciated, and looked about mid-20s, wore a black evening gown with elbow-length satin gloves and had a clashing bright green knit shawl around her shoulders. She had a short bob haircut with bangs, though it really looked like a poorly cared-for wig. She had the same high forehead, cheekbones, and blue eyes as her partner, although her eyes were more narrow and slightly slanted. Neither one had eyebrows. As I started cleaning up behind the bar, the woman began clearing her throat impatiently, so I walked over to see what they wanted (I wanted them to get the hell out of my bar). That’s when I noticed the stench emanating from this woman. Not only did she smell like she hadn’t bathed in a month, she also smelled like chemicals. I used to apprentice as an embalmer, and I swear that woman smelled just like formalin.”

It’s intriguing to note that the MIB and the WIB encountered by “AHB” lacked eyebrows – just like Mike’s Black-Eyed Child. And, just like the boy, the woman seen by “AHB” wore a wig. Moving on…

In November 2014, I spoke with an elderly woman – Gloria – from Decatur, Texas. In an in-person interview with Gloria, she told me that after seeing a UFO over her home in the summer of 2012, she was visited by a Woman in Black. The visitor was a pale-faced, thin woman of about thirty, wearing a long black wig and dressed in a black jacket, a white blouse, and a flowing, black skirt. And then there were the huge sunglasses. Gloria felt deeply uncomfortable as, upon opening the door, the Woman in Black proceeded to warn her not to talk about the UFO she had encountered the previous day, due to the claim that “the government is concerned.”

There are more of these wig-wearing, sunglasses-wearing figures – and sometimes without eyebrows – than you might think. The cases above are just the tip of the iceberg. Are supernatural/alien entities infiltrating us? Are they doing their best to appear just like us, but clearly failing in the process? Infiltration or not, the fact is that such absolutely bizarre cases abound.