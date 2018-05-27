One of the biggest stories in UFO research over the last year has been the revelation that the Pentagon has recently been funding recent research in anomalous aerial phenomena to the tune of $22 million a year. Claims of government involvement in UFO research are nothing new in ufology circles, but the scope of the publicly-acknowledged program and the accompanying allegedly declassified videos of military vehicles tracking strange, incredibly agile objects in the sky were enough to make some skeptics wonder if indeed the government might know a lot more about unidentified aerial phenomena than they let on.

The U.S. government’s interest might not just stop at aerial phenomena, however. A new trove of documents obtained by KLAS-TV in Las Vegas seem to reveal that the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) has conducted extensive research in fringe science, touching upon phenomena usually only discussed in paranormal circles. The report, titled “Warp Drive, Dark Energy, and the Manipulation of Extra Dimensions,” seems to indicate that the defense industry might indeed have a keen interest in the higher mysterious of our physical reality itself. Does their interest stop at theoretical research, or could the U.S. military actually be manipulating the fabric of space time?

Probably not yet, especially given recent tests of the supposed EM Drive warp engine. The report does seem to suggest that the DIA’s interest in these topics all center around the explore reach far corners of interstellar space:

The idea that а sufficiently advanced technology may interact with, and acquire direct control over, the higher dimensions is а tantalizing possibility, and one that is most certainly worthy of deeper iпvestigation. Control of this higher dimeпsional space may bе а source of technological control оvег the dark energy density and could ultimately play а role in the development of exotic pгopulsion technologies; specifically, а warp drive.

Exactly why the DIA is interested in space travel is unknown. The report ultimately doesn’t reveal any black budget secret research projects into space-time-bending technologies, but does suggest that the military-industrial complex is tantalized by several current developments in quantum physics:

Of course, this may not bе actualized until many years in the future, but consider the many spectacular physical phenomena that are believed to bе true at this early point in the 21st century. One also believes that the universe may not consist of the three spatial dimension of length, breadth, width, and one of time, but that, in fact, there mау bе as many as seven additional compactified dimensions assuming the topology of а Calabi-Yau manifold, апd that the fundamental building blocks of the universe are, in fact, extended string-like entities.

In science fiction, it’s often the military who accidentally opens a dimensional rift in an attempt to travel to a far away star system, allowing untold horrors to pour through into our plane. Does this report such an incident might be in our near future? While it might sound fantastic, the report concludes with the sentiment that “it seems entirely possible that the creative minds of the future may indeed find ways to accomplish what, to us, may seem like magic.” Make your peace with the Great Old Ones now before it’s too late. Ph’nglui mglw’nafh Cthulhu R’lyeh wgah’nagl fhtagn.