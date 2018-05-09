Reptilians Being Blamed for Buildup to World War III

How many conspiracies can one cram into a single theory? A YouTube channel’s recent video has linked Reptilians, World War III and Ukraine into one big warning about an impending catastrophe and it’s instructing people to:

“Google for a phonebook of Ukraine and call people and businesses and tell them all politicians are Reptilians.”

OK, put down your cellphone for a minute and let’s see if it’s really time to panic about this strange behavior by alleged Reptilians and, if it’s true, should you be calling people in Ukraine and telling them to start playing classical music really loud (it works to calm down some reptilian brains). YouTube user 2CirclesArchive posted a video (seen here) with the title “Reptilians Try To Start World War 3 In Ukraine” this week on its channel that appears to be a go-to place for all things Reptilian. It opens with this statement:

“The Reptilian parasites know that humanity is waking up to their existence and presence. That’s why the need the Third World War as a distraction. That’s the sole reason for this irrational conflict.”

Well, the videos don’t have 8 billion views so all of humanity doesn’t know it, but 2CirclesArchive is certainly trying hard to get the word out, and the video is very clear that the Reptilians are worried about humans knowing of their existence. However, rather than destroying us, which Reptilian believers certainly think they have the power to do, the video says they will start a world war to distract us.

“It’s Reptilians versus humans – not humans versus humans. Not the West versus Russia.”

OK, it’s not the West versus Russia, but that’s the conflict the video is predicting will start this Reptilian false-flag war, not the brouhahas in North Korea or the Middle East. Why Ukraine? The answer to that may be Simon Parkes. Who?

“Putin had been part of a group advised by reptiles. Nordics made the counter offer to Putin. The technology the Nordics are giving to Putin is on par with America. The Nordics have told Putin he no longer has to toe the American line, hence his resistance.”

Simon Parkes is a former councilor in Whitby, North Yorkshire, who claims to have been visited by extra-terrestrials even before birth, is an abductee and purports to be an expert on Reptilians because his legal father is one and he himself has fathered an alien hybrid, which caused problems in his marriage. That may be the least of his worries. He made those statements about Vladimir Putin’s own relations with Reptilians in 2015 – they must be true since he’s still alive … right?

Parkes left the councilor position in 2015 and has been telling the world about “aliens, shadow people, elementals and ufo’s, these include Mantid (Mantis) beings, Draconis Reptilian, Feline, small and tall Grey creatures, Crystalline beings and other creatures that can’t be identified” ever since. Parkes doesn’t seem to have weighed in on the video yet. With his alleged experience with the Reptilians, he might want to give Ukrainians who will be in the middle of this alleged conflict, or people who want to help them, some better advice than this:

“Pass it on and tell everyone. The internet is controlled. Call people in Ukraine randomly. Google for a phonebook of Ukraine and call people and businesses and tell them all politicians are Reptilians. They want the Third World War. Search on the internet. I love you. Hurry, time is running out.”

I love you? Good luck with that approach if Ukraine businesses are anything like those in the U.S. You may want to say “Ya tebe lyublyu (Ukrainian for ‘I love you’)” instead. And “vsi polityky – reptyliytsi (all politicians are reptilians)” will probably get a “tak (yes)” but then they’ll want to know how much sausage you want and when are you picking it up.

If the Reptilians really exist and have been here for millions of years, they know that humans need no help starting wars.