Researchers Claim Strange Circular Rotating Island is an ET Base

In 2016, Google Maps – the gift that keeps on giving when it comes to images of things that look paranormal or jsut plain weird – gave the world a strange photograph of what appeared to be a round island in a slightly larger round body of water that appeared to circling around the edge in an unexplainable manner. That island in a remote Argentine forest was dubbed “The Eye” by Argentine producer and film director Sergio Neuspiller, who found it while looking for a location to shoot a horror movie about UFOs. Although locals were familiar with the site and reported seeing bright flashes of light emitting from it that they thought might be related to a nearby Indian burial ground, the film crew was unable to hack its way through the vegetation to view it firsthand. A Kickstarter program was set up to raise the money for an expedition. That was two years ago. This week, it was reported that “new studies” found that the circular island and pond could be an “extraterrestrial base.” Did Neuspiller make it through the jungle and meet some aliens?

“The phenomenon is real and would explain several of the supernatural stories connected with the presence of UFOs in the area and other paranormal aspects.”

UFO Spain seems to be the source of the story on what it claims are new studies and new talks of an extraterrestrial base. It includes a depiction of what the base might look like and the coordinates of The Eye (34 ° 15’07.8’S 58 ° 49’47.4 “W ) so anyone can see it on Goggle Maps for themselves. (To save you some time, here’s the link. You’re welcome.)

The Eye is clearly visible – as is the lack of any paths through the jungle leading up to it. No roads, no fallen trees, no machete-cut paths. It’s been two years since the discovery and the Kickstarter campaign. What happened?

$9,698 pledged of $50,000 goal

157 backers

0 seconds to go

Funding Unsuccessful

This project’s funding goal was not reached on October 10.

Cry for Argentina because it’s definitely not Hollywood, where $50,000 is not a movie budget, it’s a bar tab. Why were these filmmakers and their proposed team of scientists and ufologists unable to raise even 20% of the funding needed to make and film their expedition to The Eye? Is The Eye or whatever is behind it somehow preventing them from further investigation? And what were the “new studies”?

“The legends told by the residents of this area of Buenos Aires leave anyone who listens to them speechless. From stories of souls in pain that roam the surroundings, to lights of extraterrestrial ships that enter the island.”

Apparently, the “new study” consisted of talking to more people in the area to get their stories and opinions on The Eye. Really? Here’s a better idea. If you can raise $10,000, that sounds like enough to rent a helicopter and fly over The Eye. Maybe even dangle a camera directly over it or drop some instruments into it. If you’re that interested in The Eye, wouldn’t you try some other ways to poke a finger into it?

Unless you truly believe it’s an ET base based solely on native legends and fear that approach would be dangerous. Then again, is it any more dangerous than showing up on the ground armed with machetes?

This isn’t Antarctica … it’s Argentina. It’s time for a better examination of The Eye.