The FBI Begins Investigating Unexplained Mystery Booms

One of the most disconcerting developments over the last few years has been the rise in unexplained booms or explosion noises being heard all across the United States. While many theories about their origins have been put forward, to date no definitive cause has been identified. Of course, it could be that many of these mystery booms are unrelated, but the fact is that nearly all of the stories sound identical. What could be causing these anomalous noises? Unknown seismic activity? Hydraulic fracking? Meteorites? Secret tests of classified aerospace technology? Domestic terrorists testing explosives?

Who knows? Until a cause is found, these mysterious booming noises remain a total mystery. While coverage and interest in these anomalous sounds seem to have so far been confined to local news outlets and mystery news sites like this one, it seems that these unexplained booms have now attracted the attention in the highest law enforcement agency in the United States: the FBI.

On May 22, homes throughout Upper Bucks and Lehigh Counties just north of Philadelphia were rattled by an extremely loud explosion around 4:00 a.m. “It’s a rumble. It actually, like, rumbles the ground like an earthquake would happen but with a loud like boom. I thought that somebody was making a tunnel or space junk fell out of the sky,” said area woman Susan Crompton. There have been multiple reports of similar booms in the area over the last few months, all of which have occurred early in the morning hours. Just like in other recent mystery boom stories, the sounds have been described as “mysterious and near-deafening,” loud enough to shake the ground for miles.

CBS News in Philadelphia has confirmed that the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Pennsylvania State Police are now working together to investigate the cause of these anomalous booms. Can the FBI crack the case? Will they reveal the truth to the public if they do?