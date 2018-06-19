MU Podcast
19.24 – MU Podcast

For our final episode of the season we peer into the depths of the energy fields that may form the scaffolding for all matter and apparently German sausage water as well.

Then in the Plus+ extension we learn about the Romeo error, a mistake science keeps making when it comes to determining what exactly is the line between life and death. All of this is topped off with a look at “Sexual Fortune Telling”.

