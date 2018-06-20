Artwork at Center of Denver Airport Illuminati Conspiracy Theory Being Taken Down

The paradox of conspiracy theories is interesting. Once something gets tangled up in the long inter-dimensional reptilian arms of a conspiracy theory, every piece of it will be further proof that something is going on and it will never be free from suspicion. Expect this to be the case with recent news of the strange artwork at the Denver International Airport being taken off the walls. The artwork—and airport at large—has become a touchstone for New World Order, Illuminati, and Secret Society conspiracies of all types. If there was ever a public transportation hub to keep a watchful eye on, it’s the Denver Airport.

According to the Denver Post, the artwork is being taken down and moved to a “secure, clean and climate-controlled fine art storage facility in the metro area” to make room for the $650 million set of renovations and improvements that is scheduled to begin this year. The airport says that the renovations include improving ticketing facilities, updating passenger security screening, and general upkeep and improvements as part of the contract that provides for three decades of improvement to America’s spookiest airport.

If you don’t know anything about the Denver International Airport conspiracy theory, it goes something like this: 1994 the secret societies responsible for the ever-impending and ever-insidious New World Order—including, in a large part, our old pals the Freemasons—built, as part of the airport, miles and miles of secret underground tunnels to be used as an Illuminati headquarters when the apocalyptic plan for global population decrease goes down. According to the theory, those wacky and audacious Freemasons filled the airport with little winks and nods to their plan for global human sacrifice, enslavement, and general tyranny.

To be fair, there’s a lot of really hard-to-explain stuff in this particular airport. It’s like a cop pulling over a pickup truck for swerving across lanes, being confronted with a truck bed full of half crushed cans of Pabst Blue Ribbon, and asking the driver “have you been drinking?” It’s entirely possible the guy was just driving home from picking up a bunch of litter and got spooked by a spider on his leg, but it definitely doesn’t look good.

Cases in point: There is a time capsule in the Denver Airport, placed at the dedication ceremony in 1994. On it is a capstone stamped with the Masonic square and compass and an attribution to the (seriously) “New World Airport Commission.” The halls are filled with stone gargoyles. There’s a giant statue of a evil-looking blue horse with red eyes. Then, at long last, there’s the artwork.

One famous piece on the wall of the international airport, entitled “Children of the World Dream of Peace,” features (not making this up, I promise) a Nazi in a gas mask waving a scimitar over crying children and dead bodies while a letter from Auschwitz flutters innocuously in the corner. Because that’s exactly what we all want to see before getting on an airplane.

Another features ecological destruction and a dead leopard, more fun for the whole family. Another has all of the children of the world coming together around a strange neon-colored plant, and yet another has all the children of the world handing over their swords, bundled in the flags of their countries, to a central kid who’s hammering them into plowshares. Sir, are you aware there’s about 62 PBR cans rattling around the bed of your truck?

The first five out of the twelve total pieces of artwork to be moved will be taken out of the airport by July 1 as phase on of preparation for the renovations. The remainder will be taken down and moved to the secure storage facility in coming months. Not to worry though, the DIA says that all of the artwork will be placed back where it belongs in 2021 when the project is complete. Which means that we have at least three or four good years left before the powers-that-be do whatever it is they need a big horse statue for.

If you’re unsure how to feel about all this, just channel your inner Alex Jones and give a big, guttural “globalists!” Then shake your fist at the sky exactly twice and get on with your day.