Dulce’s Underground Alien Base: Real Or Not?

In just a few days from now, the 2018 Dulce Base UFO Conference will be held at Dulce, New Mexico. There will, of course, be a great deal of debate and conversation on the town’s legend: namely, that deep below Dulce’s Archuleta Mesa there exists a huge, fortified “alien base” where all sorts of horrific experimentation is undertaken on untold numbers of people. By who? By hostile aliens, that’s who. The stories range from the fairly down to earth to the downright paranoid. It should be noted, though, that in his 2005 book, Project Beta, Greg Bishop made a very persuasive case that much of the story was created/fabricated by (a) counterintelligence experts in the U.S. military and (b) those skilled in the field of creating and disseminating disinformation.

Back in the 1970s, Paul Bennewitz – who died in 2003, in Albuquerque, New Mexico – had his own company that stood adjacent to Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico. Its name was Thunder Scientific. On occasion, Bennewitz had seen – late at night and in the early hours of the morning – strange, unidentified objects flying over Kirtland Air Force Base and the nearby, huge Manzano Mountains. They could have been early drone-like craft. But, for Bennewitz they were alien craft.

Bennewitz’s head spun: he came to believe that aliens were in league with the U.S. Air Force, and that much of the secret program was run out of Kirtland. While one school of thought suggests that Bennewitz was indeed tracking the movements of UFOs in the skies over Kirtland, another suggests that Bennewitz had actually stumbled on tests of new and radical aircraft, and additional advanced technologies of a terrestrial kind. It’s this latter angle/theory that Greg Bishop addresses chiefly in his book.

In ingenious fashion – but from the perspective of Bennewitz, in terrible fashion – a plot was initiated to, in essence, give Bennewitz exactly what he wanted to hear. So, with that in mind, well-placed government agents, intelligence operatives, and experts in the fields of counterintelligence and disinformation, all fed Bennewitz fictitious tales of dangerous ETs, of thousands of people abducted and mind-controlled in slave-like fashion by the aliens, of terrible experiments undertaken on people held below the Dulce base, and of a looming confrontation between the human race and the deadly creatures from another galaxy.

With his mind and research diverted to Dulce – and, most importantly from the perspective of the government, away from the classified programs at Kirtland Air Force Base – Bennewitz became more and more paranoid and finally had a nervous collapse. He kept a low profile after that, his research largely over. But, the story isn’t quite over.

More than a decade before Bennewitz came to believe the awful rumors of Dulce were true, the U.S. Government already had a stake in the area and its surroundings. A contingent from the Atomic Energy Commission headed into town and set up what was called Project Gasbuggy. It was a sub-project of a much bigger project called Plowshare. The plan was to detonate – way below ground – a small nuclear device, as a means to try and extract natural gas. The operation went ahead on December 10, 1967 – and it worked well. The bomb was detonated at a depth of more than 4,000 feet.

Years later, certain figures in the UFO field suggested that the natural gas scenario was a cover for something else. You may already see where this is all going. There is an enduring belief within certain factions of Ufology that the nuke was actually used, by a panicked government, to try and wipe out the alien base and the extraterrestrials said to live deep within it. Even to this day it is illegal to dig in certain areas around Dulce, on the orders of the Atomic Energy Commission.

Moving on, from 1975 to 1979, the town of Dulce was hit by numerous cattle mutilations: black helicopters soared across the skies of town by night – and sometimes, and incredibly, in complete silence. Strange lights were seen flitting around Dulce’s huge Archuleta Mesa. Cows were found with organs removed and blood drained from their corpses. The incisions looked as if they were the work of lasers.

For those who might find all of this to be just too incredible, it’s worth noting that the FBI was heavily involved in the investigation of the mutilations at Dulce and has now placed its files on the mystery on their website, The Vault. It’s a file that reads like science-fiction (but it isn’t…)and that runs to more than 100 pages. Many of the incidents were investigated by the late Police Officer Gabe Valdez of Espanola. The FBI summarized Valdez’ theories as follows:

QUOTE: “Information furnished to this office by Officer Valdez indicates that the animals are being shot with some type of paralyzing drug and the blood is being drawn from the animal after an injection of an anti-coagulant. It appears that in some instances the cattle’s legs have been broken and helicopters without any identifying numbers have reportedly been seen in the vicinity of these mutilations.

“Officer Valdez theorizes that clamps are being placed on the cow’s legs and they are being lifted by helicopter to some remote area where the mutilations are taking place and then the animal is returned to its original pasture. The mutilations primarily consist of removal of the tongue, the lymph gland, lower lip and the sexual organs of the animal.

“Much mystery has surrounded these mutilations, but according to witnesses they give the appearance of being very professionally done with a surgical instrument, and according to Valdez, as the years progress, each surgical procedure appears to be more professional. Officer Valdez has advised that in no instance, to his knowledge, are these carcasses ever attacked by predator or scavenger animals, although there are tracks which would indicate that coyotes have been circling the carcass from a distance. Special Agent Putman then informed the Director of the outcome of Valdez’s run-ins with officials.

“He also advised that he has requested Los Alamos Scientific Laboratory to conduct investigation for him but until just recently has always been advised that the mutilations were done by predatory animals. Officer Valdez stated that just recently he has been told by two assistants at Los Alamos Scientific Laboratory that they were able to determine the type of tranquilizer and blood anti-coagulant that have been utilized.” END OF QUOTE

Putman then demonstrated to headquarters the astonishing scale of the mutilation puzzle, according to Valdez: “Officer Valdez stated that Colorado probably has the most mutilations occurring within their State and that over the past four years approximately 30 have occurred in New Mexico. He stated that of these 330, 15 have occurred on Indian Reservations but he did know that many mutilations have gone unreported which have occurred on the Indian reservations because the Indians, particularly in the Pueblos, are extremely superstitious and will not even allow officers in to investigate in some instances. Officer Valdez stated since the outset of these mutilations there have been an estimated 8,000 animals mutilated which would place the loss at approximately $1,000,000.”

So, where do things stand with the “Dulce Base?” Well, I’ll tell you. Today, there are a lot of rumors, not one of which has ever provided hard, undeniable proof that such an underground installation really exists. But, that the area has been a hotbed of very weird activity of the “mute” kind (and particularly in the 1970s), and that underground detonations occurred in the area, certainly makes it understandable why Dulce and its surroundings are interesting to ufologists. Unfortunately, for those who are absolutely sure that such a facility does exist below Dulce, “interesting” is about as good as it gets, right now. Unless you know better…