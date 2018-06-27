Massive Metal Mystery Machine Washes Ashore in North Carolina

For whatever reason, the Outer Banks of North Carolina has become a hot spot for strange and mysterious objects washing up from the ever enigmatic ocean. When a wondrous new island rose from the sea last year, beachgoers were treated to not only a rare display of shells, but all sorts of curiosities from the deep including unexploded munitions from World War Two.

Not long after that, a piece of what appeared to be a rocket washed ashore following a good ol’ fashioned mystery boom, leaving locals and tourists alike to wonder if some type of black launch had gone awry. That debris was ultimately taken away by park rangers before anyone could get too close to it, leaving unanswered questions in its wake.

The latest mystery object to appear on the Outer Banks showed up on the shore of Corolla, North Carolina. The massive metal object appears to be made of iron and is mostly circular with a series of fins or fairings running down its length. A spire extends from the top of the object ending in a solar-powered light which still lights up at night. Most curious of all, there appears to be a bolted-down hatch on the end protruding from the sand. The whole of the object is roughly the size of a dining room table and sits some three or four feet above the surrounding sand. See this YouTube video for an up-close look at the…well, whatever it is.

When it comes to identifying the device, experts alike are perplexed. Mike Barber, a spokesperson for the National Park Service, puts it bluntly by telling NC news outlet WBTV simply “I don’t know what the object is.” Neither the U.S. Navy nor the Army Corps of Engineers have any answers, and some locals believe the object might extend far below the sand. The Outer Banks Voice put the question of what the object might be to its readers, and of course the answers range from parts of lighthouses to buoys to (of course) alien spy technology.

Due to its distance from the nearest beach access ramp, the mystery object can’t realistically be moved by heavy equipment, so there it will sit for now. Do we really want to know what’s inside?

I know I sure do. Let’s hope it’s not explosive.