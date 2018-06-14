Moon Over Loch Ness Illuminates Nighttime Monster Sighting

Is the Loch Ness monster in a romantic mood? Could it be practicing nighttime maneuvers to avoid the DNA testers from New Zealand skimming water from across the loch in hopes of finding conclusive genetic evidence of its existence? What other reasons might there be for the first known sighting and photograph of what appears to be Nessie basking in the light of the Scottish moon?

“I know of no other of Nessie in the moonlight. The photograph was taken by the 11-year-old girl in the family. It is unexplained.”

Gary Campbell, Keeper of the Official Register of Sightings at Loch Ness, analyzed the photograph (seen here) taken by young Natalie Hodgson, who was on vacation from Yorkshire with her family on June 1st when she spotted something strange in the water at 10:30 pm, when the moon was high in the sky over the loch and the … unexplained thing?

Natalie photographed what she thought was the monster from the shore near the Highland Lodges holiday park in Invermoriston where she and her family were staying. That’s about 12 miles south of Urquhart Bay and Urquhart Castle where Eoin O’Faodhagain saw what he also believed to be the monster on April 30th. Eoin wasn’t on holiday … unless you consider sitting in your easy chair at home in Ireland watching the Loch Ness monster 24/7 CCTV cam a holiday. Gary Campbell, keeper of all things Nessie, declared that 10-minute video to be a “feature film” and determined, after careful analysis, that the thing in the water was “unexplained.”

Also unexplained is why there have been no other nighttime sightings of the Loch Ness monster. There’s a full moon once a month and, even with the unpredictable Scottish weather, there had to have been plenty of other moonlit nights to mistake logs, stumps, seals, dolphins, giant catfish, pink salmon, boat wakes and other logical phenomenon for a sea monster … not to mention any actual sightings. Does the monster want to be seen?

It appears the DNA search has begun, so the team should head to the southern tip of Loch Ness and drop a bucket into the waters where Natalie Hodgson took her one-of-a-kind photograph. Even if they prove her wrong, she’s definitely in the running for the Best Nessie photograph in the annual contest held by the Inverness Courier. Maybe Eoin needs to start sleeping during the day and watch the Nessie cam at night.