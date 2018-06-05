Mysterious Men in Black Question Residents About Unexplained Booms

The ongoing saga of the mystery booms being heard across the United States continues, and possibly taken a turn for the spooky. Over the past year, unexplained explosions and booming noises have been shaking homes and terrifying residents in many rural parts of the continental U.S. While the vast majority of these anomalous booms are left unexplained, the FBI has taken a particular interest in mysterious explosion noises recently heard across rural Pennsylvania just north of Philadelphia. Does this mean some sort of sleeper cell terrorist group might be practicing with improvised explosives?

Given the craters found alongside rural roads, though, who knows? To add more mystery and a healthy dose of conspiracy to these recent booms in Pennsylvania, though, news reports suggest the ever-elusive and ominous Men in Black might now be on the case, doing what they do best: creeping out bewildered eyewitnesses. Is there more to this case than meets the eye?

Speaking to The Intelligencer, a newspaper covering the Upper Bucks County area of Pennsylvania where these mystery booms took place, residents described the “kinda spooky” experience they had following one of the recent unexplained booms. One resident who asked that her name not be used claims two eerily-familiar-sounding and unidentified agents of some kind showed up at her door unannounced, questioning her in a somewhat threatening manner:

Two men in dark suits and dark car were banging on our front door and back door at the time until I answered. I could see they had badges under their coats, but they didn’t identify themselves. It was unnerving. Then they left.

What should be made of the appearance of the MIB? Is there more to this case than some backwoods paramilitary group or “lone wolf” testing explosives on the side of empty highways? Were these Men in Black merely men who happened to be wearing black working on behalf of an undisclosed organization like the NSA or CIA, or is something spookier afoot in rural Pennsylvania? As with all things MIB, we’ll likely never know.