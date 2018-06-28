Researcher Discovers ‘Time Warp’ Near Las Vegas

It’s just a jump to the left. And then a step to the right. With your hands on your hips. You bring your knees in tight. But it’s the pelvic thrust that really drives you insane. And leads you to believe you have detected a micro-sized “time warp” hiding in the Nevada desert. Noted paranormal researcher, author, and host of the the A&E Psychic Cruise Joshua P. Warren says he has found a location north of Las Vegas in which time actually slows down. Is this proof of some type of higher metaphysical mysteries?

Depends on your definition of “proof.” KVVU-TV in Las Vegas reports that Warren made the discovery using a gizmo called a DT Meter, or differential time rate mater. Warren says the device was created by a Silicon Valley engineer named Ron Heath, who has no discernible presence on the internet. The device apparently consists of a 100-foot cable with a sensor on one end. The device sends a signal down the length of the cable and measures the time it takes to reach the other end; theoretically, the device can detect small perturbations or differences in the speed of time itself.

Warren says that using the device allowed him to detect a spot in which time slows down – imperceptible to the human consciousness, but enough for his gadget to detect:

At this spot, on June 18 of 2018, I actually measured for the first and only time, time itself slowing down for 20 microseconds. The weird thing, the real holy grail here, was what we picked up with this brand-new piece of technology. That signal is always supposed to travel at the same rate of time at any particular place. The only way that could change is if a black hole approached earth or something like that, which is never supposed to happen.

Of course, the more likely explanation is that the DT Meter, whatever it may be, malfunctioned. Warren stands by his assessment of this “time warp,” though, especially given its proximity to infamous spooky locations such as Area 51 or Bigelow Aerospace:

I think it’s really interesting when you consider that this site where we got this reading, showing this time anomaly, also happens to be one of the most popular UFO hotspots in the area. The big question at this point is not whether or not we have these anomalies, but what’s causing them? Is this something natural that gives us a window a gateway into another world or another level of reality? Or is this the byproduct of some kind of weird technology, be it something secret and man-made or something that’s extraterrestrial?

Or could it be simply that some snake oil salesman selling gullible “researchers” a bit of repurposed garden hose and Christmas lights might have sold yet another “paranormal research” gizmo which does little except light up and emit boops and beeps? Still, the idea of a time anomaly is interesting given that there are known areas on Earth in which gravity behaves differently. Could a real “time warp” be possible through some time of tiny, localized wormhole? Could this be what causes so much weirdness in the Las Vegas desert? Or might all that sun play tricks on people’s minds?