The Strange World of a Man Named Stranges

The late Frank Stranges was the founder of the National Investigations Committee on UFOs, and president of the International Evangelical Crusades, and of the International Theological Seminary of California. Greg Bishop states of the man: “Stranges’ most lasting legacy may be his narrative in [his book] Stranger at the Pentagon, the story of Venusian Captain ‘Valiant Thor.’ According to Stranges, after Val had met with the president and members of the Joint Chiefs [allegedly in the Pentagon on March 16, 1957], he had a meeting with Stranges at the Pentagon. Val Thor sounded (and looked) like Michael Rennie’s portrayal of the ufonaut Klaatu in The Day the Earth Stood Still.”

Stranges himself said of Thor, in his 1967 book, Stranger at the Pentagon: “Being a minister of the Gospel of Jesus Christ, as well as a student of the Bible for many years, coupled with my experience as an special investigator, I felt as though my senses were functioning properly and that I knew exactly what I was about to do. I was on my guard for fakes and frauds. In walked a man, about six feet tall, perhaps 185 pounds, brown wavy hair, brown eyes. His complexion appeared normal and slightly tanned. As I approached him, and he looked at me, it was as though he looked straight through me. With a warm smile and extending his hand, he greeted me by name.”

Stranges added: “His genuineness astonished me, but quickly I understood. As I gripped his hand, I was somewhat surprised to feel the soft texture of his skin… like that of a baby but with the strength of a man that silently testified to his power and intensity…He told me that his purpose in coming was to help mankind return to the Lord. He spoke in positive terms…always with a smile on his face. He said that man was further away from God than ever before, but there was still a good chance if man looks in the right place. He told me he had been here nearly three years and would depart in just a few months.”

In typical Contactee/Space Brother fashion, Valiant Thor claimed to be from the planet Venus (of course…), and that he was here to help us from (a) self-destructing and (b) doing likewise to the planet. Even to this very day, the Stranges-Thor saga continues to intrigue many.

Frank Stranges died in 2008 – after which a small FBI file on the man was declassified under the terms of the Freedom of Information Act. The file reveals that in 1962, the late Richard Hall had quietly contacted the FBI and offered to share certain information with the Bureau. For those who may not know, Hall was a long-time UFO researcher and, at the time he wrote to the FBI, the secretary of the National Investigations Committee on Aerial Phenomena. Hall died one year after Stranges.

An FBI agent recorded the following, in relation to Richard Hall’s correspondence: “[Hall] wrote April 27th enclosing information concerning Dr. Frank E. Stranges who has implied he was associated with the FBI. Hall stated that in addition to the information he was providing, they would be glad to make other material in their files available to the FBI. A review of the enclosed material indicates that the allegations against Dr. Stranges pertain to a period in August and October, 1960.”

The FBI had more to say: “In October, 1960, the Seattle Office conducted an investigation concerning Dr. Stranges after information was received that he was implying that he was at that time or previously connected with the FBI. During the investigation no one was located who had actually heard Dr. Stranges make any such allegation; although it was generally conceded that he had left a number of people with such an in impression.”

The last words from the FBI were: “Dr. Stranges is an evangelist. Based on his background, numerous addresses and organizations which he has had and the fact that he claims to have talked to an individual from the planet Venus, it appears he may also be something of a confidence man [italics mine].”