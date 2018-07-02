Podcast MegaPack II Now Available in Store!

Our second huge collection of podcast seasons is now available in the MU Store and we are giving Plus+ members a huge 50% discount to celebrate its arrival!

MegaPack II comes in an at absolutely massive 38 GB of content on just over 712 hours of podcasts and each episode has been individually remastered with our latest signal chain to sound even better than the originals.

Plus+ members will find their discount codes by clicking on the ‘Store Discount’ link on their dashboards (*desktop view only – you won’t see it on mobile view):

The code, applied at checkout, can be used on any digital products in our store and will give a 50% discount for a limited time only.

If you’ve been missing out on Plus+ and want to take advantage of this huge discount offer sign up today at mysteriousuniverse.org/plus.