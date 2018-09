What really lurks in the closet while we sleep? Do children just have vivid imaginations or are they able to really see the shadow entities that haunt our world? On this episode we discuss cases of people who claim to have encountered winged entities in their closets and homes. We then take a trip to Japan to hear a odd story about the “Knockers” who could entities similar to Black Eyed Kids.

