20.08 – MU Plus+ Podcast

The term “Kundalini” is often twisted by the new age community as something that people should aspire to interact with. However this is not the case and accidental interference with these hidden channels in the human body can have devastating consequences. On this episode of Mysterious Universe Plus+ we hear the story of a man who unlocks his Kundalini energy and releases a fire serpent within his body.

We also present a special preview to our next episode on military cattle mutilations, NSA secret signals and the mental destruction of an unwitting electronics expert.

Links

This episode is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ Members. To join, click HERE.