20.09 – MU Plus+ Podcast

Following our recent discussion of the sad saga of Paul Bennewitz and his subsequent drift into madness, we take a look at some of the other figures in this bizarre story and uncover a possible disturbing link to a mass human mutilation cover up. Could the story of the disinformation campaign that Paul was subjected to actually be a conspiracy to hide something much more disturbing?
Links
