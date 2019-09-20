20.11 – MU Plus+

Join Plus+ and get exclusive shows and extensions! Subscribe Today!
Unexplained phenomena of the highest strangeness seems to be contagious; from phantom vehicles and Men In Black to UFOs and psi, all of is delicately interlinked in a symphony of madness. Join us on this episode as we discuss stories of people who have had encounters with the “Phantom Photographers” before taking a look at OOPARTS and the weirdest of time slips.

