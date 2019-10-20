20.18 – MU Plus+ Podcast

MU Plus+ HQ: (Protected Content)
Usually perceived to be an omen of death and bad fortune, phantom black hounds have been encountered by countless people all over the world going back centuries. However they may have an undeserved reputation and in some religious traditions the black dog with fire eyes is considered a guide to the underworld. On this episode we take a look at some unusual encounters (both good and bad) with the phantom black hounds and discuss how they are connected to unexplained road and transport phenomena.
