20.22 – MU Plus+ Podcast

When going about our busy lives we seldom think about what could be dwelling the the sprawling networks of tunnel and sewers below us. On this episode we discuss stories of deadly subterranean entities, giant underground Bigfoot civilisations and the savage experiments of the London Tube.
We also dive into stories of a government werewolf coverup and the consequences of a Hopi Curse.
