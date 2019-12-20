20.23 – MU Plus+ Podcast

Robert Hastings, a noted UFO researcher, is well known for his research into the connection between UFOs and nuclear weapons. His “nuts and bolts” approach to the topic has been a staple of his research for decades. Yet with the release of his new book he goes in a completely new direction. Despite being discouraged from coming forward, Robert wants to revel he himself has had direct and unusual interactions with “non human entities” his entire life.

We also discuss a rare case of MIB possession and its links to demonic entities.

