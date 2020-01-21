Join Plus+ and get exclusive shows and extensions! Subscribe Today!
21.04 – MU Plus+ Podcast – Parasites of the Multiverse

Our recent chat with Anthony Peake about the true nature of consciousness and its relationship with reality sparked our interest in what may be going on in other aspects of paranormal phenomena. We discuss the late 1800s rise of “thought beam outs” and crisis apparitions before unpacking reports of parasitic non human intelligences.

