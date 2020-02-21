21.08 – MU Plus+ Podcast – Gastro Demons

When one looks into folkloric reports it’s often surprising to find similarities in unexplained phenomena across the globe. On this episode of Plus+ we discuss the possible influence of the dragon entities in Japanese shamanic rituals and how they might be the same entities freaking out Loch Ness monster experiencers. We also dabble in some Missing 411 style disappearances.

