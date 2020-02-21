21.08 – MU Plus+ Podcast – Gastro Demons

MU Plus+ HQ: (Protected Content)
When one looks into folkloric reports it’s often surprising to find similarities in unexplained phenomena across the globe. On this episode of Plus+ we discuss the possible influence of the dragon entities in Japanese shamanic rituals and how they might be the same entities freaking out Loch Ness monster experiencers. We also dabble in some Missing 411 style disappearances.
Links
- Kaihan: Bizarre Crimes That Shook Japan: Volume One
- Toshiden: Exploring Japanese Urban Legends: Volume Two
- Son disappeared
- Family trapped atop waterfall send SOS message in plastic bottle and someone finds it
- Missing hiker found alive thanks to genius move with duct tape
- Scary Accounts of People Held Under Siege by Mysterious Creatures
- The Catalpa Bow: A Study of Shamanistic Practices in Japan
- The Sinister Saga of a Dragon Cult
