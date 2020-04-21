21.15 – MU Plus+ Podcast – Rainbow City

MU Plus+ HQ: (Protected Content)
Michael Barton is an obscure and reluctant contactee who was thrust into a bizarre adventure with ascended masters. He started telepathically communicating with these souls and quickly encountered the legend of the “Rainbow City”. We will discuss his story during this show before hearing a strange tale of the dangerous “jungle seances”.
