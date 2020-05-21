21.21 – MU Plus+ Podcast – Button Man

Something strange is going on in the skies around the world and rumours are flying that social media giants are complicit in the obfuscation of important details. We discuss the strange story of an alleged UFO crash in Magé and the contents of “hacked” radio transmissions surrounding the incident.

We then dive into the stories of strange disappearances in the Bunyip national park, odd hermits and crazed wild men of the forest.

