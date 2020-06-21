21.23 – MU Plus+ Podcast – Universum Exolvuntur

MU Plus+ HQ: (Protected Content)
In our seemingly chaotic world the notion that everything is connected in a synchronised harmony is almost impossible to comprehend. However, according some researchers there are reoccurring forces that emerge in unpredictable environments to bring an astounding global homeostasis to everything. On this show we discuss some of these cycles and the cosmic nature that could be driving them.
We also speculate on the taboo topic of the New World Order and hear of a 16th century demon hunting cult with possible connections to Black Eyed Kids.
Links
- The Fourth Turning: What the Cycles of History Tell Us About America’s Next Rendezvous with Destiny
- Life/Death Rhythms of Ancient Empires – Climatic Cycles Influence Rule of Dynasties: A Predictable Pattern of Religion, War, Prosperity and Debt
- The World According to Cycles: How Recurring Forces Can Predict the Future and Change Your Life
- Cycles: The Mysterious Forces that Trigger Events by Edward R. Dewey
- Cycles
- Emu War
- Chisell
- Sibel Edmonds A NWO Coup in Effect
- Benandanti Society
- Black Eyed Children and a Strange, Centuries Old Society