21.23 – MU Plus+ Podcast – Universum Exolvuntur

In our seemingly chaotic world the notion that everything is connected in a synchronised harmony is almost impossible to comprehend. However, according some researchers there are reoccurring forces that emerge in unpredictable environments to bring an astounding global homeostasis to everything. On this show we discuss some of these cycles and the cosmic nature that could be driving them.

We also speculate on the taboo topic of the New World Order and hear of a 16th century demon hunting cult with possible connections to Black Eyed Kids.

This episode is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ members. To join, click HERE.

Links