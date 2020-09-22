22.11 – MU Plus+ Podcast – Cudacakra

The incidences of Men in Black encounters tend to have a familiar theme with gaunt, unusual looking entities intent on silencing UFO eyewitnesses. However, for some researchers this intimidation can take a much darker form. On this episode we chat about the story of a New Zealand researcher who was intimidated into ceasing his career after a devastating bout of high strangeness.

We then unlock the homunculus vases of Aliester Crowley’s sexual alchemy and learn of one man’s “magical intercourse” with a spirit before exploring the cultural phenomenon of the Cudacakra ritual.

This episode is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ Members.

